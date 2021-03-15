Ireland duo James Ryan and Garry Ringrose ruled out of England Six Nations clash

Ireland vice-captain James Ryan required a head injury assessment during their victory over Scotland

Ireland pair James Ryan and Garry Ringrose have been ruled out of Saturday's Six Nations clash with England in Dublin, the Irish Rugby Football Union has announced.

Vice-captain Ryan was forced off for a head injury assessment during Sunday's 27-24 win over Scotland, while centre Ringrose sustained an ankle injury in that game.

Finlay Bealham will stay with Andy Farrell's squad having provided additional cover at Murrayfield but fellow prop Tom O'Toole will stay with Ulster after picking up a knock at the end of last week.

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose suffered an ankle injury against Scotland

Flanker Peter O'Mahony will return from a three-match ban for the visit of Eddie Jones' men.

Ireland are second in the Six Nations table with 11 points from four games, one point ahead of England in fourth.

The Irish cannot win the tournament, with leaders Wales on 19 points and also with one game remaining.

Johnny Sexton says Ireland have not yet proven they can "put in a performance to beat one of the top teams".

The Ireland captain kicked the winning penalty as his side resisted a late fightback from Scotland for a victory that puts them second in the Six Nations Standings.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton kicked the winning penalty against Scotland

It is Ireland's second consecutive victory after beating Italy on the back of losses to Wales and France in the first two rounds of the Championship.

Up next for Ireland is the visit of England in Dublin, and asked if he had seen enough evidence recently to suggest his team could put in the performance they need against Eddie Jones' side, Sexton said: "We'll find out next Saturday, won't we?

"We feel that we have been building, that we were a bit unlucky in the first couple of games, but even though [England] have had a couple of bad results they are a team that was in the World Cup final and won the Grand Slam last year.

"They won the Autumn Nations Cup so they are a top, top team and we have to prove that we can match them and put in a performance to beat one of the top teams because we haven't done it as of yet."