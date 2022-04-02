Women's Six Nations Round 2: France too strong for Ireland; Wales pip Scotland late on

Laure Sansus was among the try scorers as France were too strong for Ireland in Round 2 of the Six Nations

A round-up of Saturday's Women's Six Nations as France proved too strong for Ireland in Toulouse, and Wales came from behind to beat Scotland in Cardiff...

France 40-5 Ireland

Ireland are still searching for their first win of the TikTok Women's Six Nations after being overwhelmed 40-5 by France in Toulouse.

Outside centre Eve Higgins crossed under the posts for the visitors in the 56th minute but it was a lone highlight on a difficult afternoon at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

It was the second time Higgins had touched down but an earlier try was ruled out by the TMO.

Ireland were hampered by a high penalty count but having trailed 26-0 at half-time, leaking four tries in the process, they improved after the interval.

Livewire France scrum-half Laure Sansus ran in tries in each half to emerge as the most effective player for the hosts, who have now collected a maximum 10 match points after two rounds.

Wales 24-19 Scotland

In Saturday's second clash, Wales turned things around from 19-7 down to beat Scotland 24-19 courtesy of a Ffion Lewis try with five minutes to go in Cardiff.

Tries from Lana Skeldon and Rhona Lloyd (two) had Scotland well set at 19-7 and facing 14 players early in the second half after Kerin Lake's yellow card, and they should have been further ahead.

Sioned Harries and Kelsey Jones tries for Wales levelled the contest, however, with the second try coming just after Scotland's Leah Bartlett was sin-binned.

With five minutes left Lewis then struck for the hosts, and though Scotland hammered at the Wales try-line in the closing stages they could not break through to suffer a frustrating loss.