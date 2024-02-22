Six Nations: Scotland bring back Blair Kinghorn, Kyle Steyn and Jamie Ritchie to face England at Murrayfield

Blair Kinghorn, Kyle Steyn and Jamie Ritchie have all been recalled by Scotland, as Gregor Townsend makes three changes to the side to face England in the Six Nations at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Toulouse full-back Kinghorn returns in a major boost, having missed the opening two rounds due to a knee injury, replacing Harry Paterson after the latter made his Test debut in defeat to France in Round 2 as a late call-up.

The reason for Paterson's late call-up was due to Steyn pulling out ahead of the clash vs France to be at the birth of his child, with the imposing winger restored to face England in place of Kyle Rowe.

In the back-row, Matt Fagerson drops out for Ritchie, who returns having been overlooked from the squad to face Les Bleus.

Image: Wing Kyle Steyn returns to the Scotland back-three, having pulled out late in Round 2

Elsewhere, Duhan van der Merwe starts on the left wing again, while the centres in Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu, and half-backs in Finn Russell and Ben White unchanged.

The front-row is also unchanged as loosehead Pierre Schoeman, hooker George Turner and tighthead Zander Fagerson combine, while Grant Gilchrist and Scott Cummings start in the second row again.

Co-captain and openside flanker Rory Darge, No 8 Jack Dempsey and blindside Ritchie form the back-row.

Image: Jamie Ritchie has been recalled to the Scotland back-row, having dropped vs France

The entire replacements bench is unchanged from the loss to France, with Ewan Ashman, Alec Hepburn, Elliot Millar-Mills, Sam Skinner, Andy Christie, George Horne, Ben Healy and Cameron Redpath making up the squad.

Scotland: 15 Blair Kinghorn, 14 Kyle Steyn, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Finn Russell (co-captain), 9 Ben White; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Grant Gilchrist, 5 Scott Cummings, 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Rory Darge (co-captain), 8 Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Elliot Millar-Mills, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Andy Christie, 21 George Horne, 22 Ben Healy, 23 Cameron Redpath.

