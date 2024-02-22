Six Nations: Scotland bring back Blair Kinghorn, Kyle Steyn and Jamie Ritchie to face England at Murrayfield

Full-back Blair Kinghorn, wing Kyle Steyn and back-row Jamie Ritchie return to starting Scotland XV to face England at Murrayfield in Six Nations Round 3 on Saturday (4.45pm kick-off); Harry Paterson, Kyle Rowe and Matt Fagerson drop out of Gregor Townsend's squad
Thursday 22 February 2024 13:56, UK
Blair Kinghorn, Kyle Steyn and Jamie Ritchie have all been recalled by Scotland, as Gregor Townsend makes three changes to the side to face England in the Six Nations at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Toulouse full-back Kinghorn returns in a major boost, having missed the opening two rounds due to a knee injury, replacing Harry Paterson after the latter made his Test debut in defeat to France in Round 2 as a late call-up.
The reason for Paterson's late call-up was due to Steyn pulling out ahead of the clash vs France to be at the birth of his child, with the imposing winger restored to face England in place of Kyle Rowe.
In the back-row, Matt Fagerson drops out for Ritchie, who returns having been overlooked from the squad to face Les Bleus.
Elsewhere, Duhan van der Merwe starts on the left wing again, while the centres in Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu, and half-backs in Finn Russell and Ben White unchanged.
The front-row is also unchanged as loosehead Pierre Schoeman, hooker George Turner and tighthead Zander Fagerson combine, while Grant Gilchrist and Scott Cummings start in the second row again.
Co-captain and openside flanker Rory Darge, No 8 Jack Dempsey and blindside Ritchie form the back-row.
The entire replacements bench is unchanged from the loss to France, with Ewan Ashman, Alec Hepburn, Elliot Millar-Mills, Sam Skinner, Andy Christie, George Horne, Ben Healy and Cameron Redpath making up the squad.
Scotland: 15 Blair Kinghorn, 14 Kyle Steyn, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Finn Russell (co-captain), 9 Ben White; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Grant Gilchrist, 5 Scott Cummings, 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Rory Darge (co-captain), 8 Jack Dempsey.
Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Elliot Millar-Mills, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Andy Christie, 21 George Horne, 22 Ben Healy, 23 Cameron Redpath.
You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!