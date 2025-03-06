Six Nations: Wales name unchanged XV for first time since 2019 for meeting with Scotland at Murrayfield

Wales interim head coach Matt Sherratt has named an unchanged team for the Six Nations game against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Sherratt has predictably retained the starting line-up that gave title favourites Ireland a major scare in Cardiff 12 days ago.

It is the first time since 2019 and World Cup games against Georgia and Australia in Japan that Wales have fielded the same XV.

It is also the first time Wales have named the same backline in consecutive Tests since the 2021 Six Nations.

Two switches among the replacements see returns for former captain Dewi Lake, who was recently recalled to the squad after recovering from biceps surgery, and Cardiff prop Keiron Assiratti.

Image: Hooker and former captain Dewi Lake returns to the bench for the trip to Murrayfield

Lake, Wales' skipper in Australia last summer and throughout this season's Autumn Nations Series, takes over from Evan Lloyd and will provide hooking cover for Elliot Dee, with Assiratti chosen instead of Henry Thomas.

"This week we've challenged ourselves to keep improving. We want to keep the same intent and bravery as we showed last time out, but making sure that we are building on our game," Sherratt said.

"We're excited for the challenge of playing Scotland in Edinburgh and cant wait to get out there on Saturday."

Wales: 15 Blair Murray, 14 Tom Rogers, 13 Max Llewellyn, 12 Ben Thomas, 11 Ellis Mee, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Tomos Williams; 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 WillGriff John, 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Dafydd Jenkins, 6 Jac Morgan (capt), 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Keiron Assiratti, 19 Teddy Williams, 20 Aaron Wainwright, 21 Rhodri Williams, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Joe Roberts.

Graham replaces Rowe in only Scotland change

For Scotland, exciting wing Darcy Graham has returned to the starting line-up in their only change to the XV.

Graham missed the previous match against England after being concussed in the second-round defeat to Ireland, but will start this weekend against a nation he has fond memories of facing, having made his debut in Wales in 2018 and scoring his first try against them the following year.

Among the replacements, loosehead prop Rory Sutherland has recovered from the back injury that ruled him out of the previous round and is named alongside fellow front-rowers Ewan Ashman and Will Hurd, both of whom have come on in each game of the championship so far.

Scotland: 15 Blair Kinghorn, 14 Darcy Graham, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Tom Jordan, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Finn Russell (co-capt), 9 Ben White; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Dave Cherry, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Jonny Gray, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Rory Darge (co-capt), 8 Jack Dempsey

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Will Hurd, 19 Gregor Brown, 20 Matt Fagerson, 21 George Horne, 22 Stafford McDowall, 23 Kyle Rowe

Saturday March 8

Ireland vs France (2.15pm)

Scotland vs Wales (4.45pm)

Sunday March 9

England vs Italy (3pm)

