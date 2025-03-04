Six Nations: England cannot simply replicate flair on show in Gallagher Premiership, says Tom Curry

Tom Curry says contrasting England's Six Nations performances with the rugby on show in the Gallagher Premiership is like "comparing chalk and cheese".

England began their campaign with a 27-22 loss in Ireland - a defeat that was more convincing than a couple of late tries made it appear.

Steve Borthwick's side responded with a 26-25 win at home to France - secured through a late Elliot Daly try - and a 16-15 victory over Scotland, who missed a last-minute conversion that would have claimed victory at Allianz Stadium Twickenham.

England close out the Championship against Italy and Wales, with Borthwick scheduled to name his team to face the Azzurri on Friday.

England's two victories have come by a combined margin of two points and their rugby has often been far from free-flowing, but Curry insists it is not fair to criticise the side for a lack of flair.

Curry told Sky Sports News: "Fair or not, it's quite an opinionated way to put it. You have got to look at it objectively in terms of them being two different games.

"That's why there can't be a comparison - it's like comparing chalk and cheese. They're almost two different sports.

"Do we want to play better? Do we want to attack better? Absolutely. But do we want to say, 'let's do it like the Premiership?' No, it doesn't work like that.

"We're not naive at all but that's the exciting bit. It's where we can take it rather than a negativity.

"This is one of the stepping stones. We've gone from the autumn - where we were losing those games - to now where we're winning them.

"We know the next step is to win them well but it's easier said than done. It's international rugby and we would love to do that, but we know it's not an easy task.

"Italy are a great side on their day. Looking forward, the same can be said about Wales, so it's definitely easier said than done."

George poised for milestone

Jamie George is poised to win a 100th cap for his country during Sunday's clash with Italy and harbours ambitions of another British and Irish Lions tour, as well as continuing until at least the 2027 World Cup.

England have not lost to Italy since the Six Nations started in 2000, the only scalp the Azzurri have not claimed in the tournament, and George said of winning his 100th cap: "Surreal is the right word. It's incredible really. Obviously, it's going to be a very proud day but it seems odd.

"Probably when you get to around 85, you think there's a chance [of reaching 100], but it was post-World Cup. There's often a lot of changes after a World Cup so I never took anything for granted.

"I think I'm very lucky to have done it 99 times and I'm really looking forward to doing it one more."

George also brushed off criticism of England's style, saying: "I don't think it's naive necessarily. The defences are better organised and all that kind of thing, but I think the intent that we have to play and the intent to move the ball is certainly there.

"I think the way that the games have played out have meant that we haven't necessarily been able to put the game plan on the field that we want.

"I think this week has been more about us, focusing on us and how we can put our game plan on the field, regardless of what the opposition are doing. That requires us to be brave and that requires us to work really hard to get back behind the ball.

"We genuinely want to play a good, expansive, attacking game, and I'm hoping that's what you see at Allianz this weekend."

