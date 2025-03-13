Six Nations Super Saturday: England braced for Welsh hostility, Scotland vow to create vs France, Ireland with slim hope

We look at the talking points and thoughts from camps ahead of Six Nations Super Saturday with France, England and Ireland still in title contention.

England 'ready to embrace hostility of Cardiff'

England lock Ollie Chessum says he and the squad will embrace the hostility of his favourite Six Nations away fixture when England face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wales are looking to destroy their fierce rivals' title challenge and end their own 16-Test losing run, providing ample ammunition to cause an upset in the penultimate fixture of the Championship.

"It's a tough place to go. The hostility - there is nothing quite like it from an English perspective," he said.

"We were there for two days prior to the game [in 2023] and everywhere the bus goes, abuse seems to follow.

"When you arrive in Cardiff on the day of the game, that last half-mile stretch is just packed with fans. There are a few English dotted around and you can hear them, but the abuse from the Welsh fans is something that will live long in the memory.

"You look out the bus window and you'll see a young lad with his old man and he'll give his dad a tap. His dad gives him the approval, they turn around and they both give you the middle finger.

"I enjoy it. It revs you up a little bit. For me, it's probably the best away day as a player you can have."

Image: Chessum was named player of the match from England's fourth-round victory over Italy

The roof will be closed for the game and Chessum insisted there was little point trying to prepare for the atmosphere England would experience.

"I'm not sure it is possible to recreate. Some of our lads potentially won't have experienced something like that before. You've got to acknowledge that because it's a huge weapon for them.

"You speak about the 16th or 24th man and that's what that crowd can be for them. When the roof's shut and the pyros have gone off and the fog descends on the Principality, it's a pretty special place to play.

"Beating us, I imagine, rights the wrongs of the last 16 games for Wales. Us not winning at the weekend would do the complete opposite for us. The magnitude of this game can't be overlooked."

Scotland: We will have chances against France in Paris

Scotland defence coach Steve Tandy does not care if his side are written off ahead of facing Six Nations leaders France as he is convinced there will be chances for the visitors in Paris.

The French have racked up 26 tries in four matches - 11 more than Scotland and England, who are next in line.

"I don't think it bothers me what other people are thinking," Tandy said. "We've got our own internal standards of where we go, we've got our own internal belief of how we play the game and go after opposition.

Image: Scotland defence coach Steve Tandy says they are 'convinced' they will have chances vs France in Paris

"Then you look at France, they probably could have blown England away, they've done an unbelievable job out in Ireland, so we know exactly what firepower they bring but we've got our own way of playing.

"So it's just an exciting opportunity. Going there, it's always an incredible atmosphere and in the past we've done pretty well against France."

Scotland could very feasibly have been among the teams gunning for title glory had they taken advantage of their opportunities to add points in their own one-point defeat at Twickenham.

Image: Scotland returned to winning ways last time out vs Wales at home

"The only thing we can concentrate on is the bits we can control. They're a brilliant team but again, if you perform at the best level of what you can do, you'll create opportunities for yourself as well, whether it be with or without the ball.

"They're an incredible team and you know they can offload, they've got an amazing kicking game, but a bounce of the ball or you get your bits right in what you can do, then we're certain there'll be opportunities for us at the weekend."

Easterby: Ireland confident Crowley will stay | 'Galthie comments disappointing'

Ireland fly-half Jack Crowley will start at Stadio Olimpico after being back-up to Sam Prendergast in the opening four rounds of the tournament.

The 25-year-old's recall comes amid reports he could join Premiership side Leicester when his Munster contract expires at the end of the season.

Interim head coach Easterby, who has made six changes to his starting XV, is "confident" Crowley will remain in Ireland.

"Jack knows how important he is to us," he said. "Regardless of selection across the last four games, he understands the role that he has and the standing he has in the group.

Image: Jack Crowley has been brought in to start for Ireland, replacing Sam Prendergast at fly-half

"He's a great pro, he's always looking to get better and we believe that for him to keep getting better, keeping getting experiences at this level and keep driving us forward as a team and being competitive in the number 10 position in particular, it's important that he obviously plays his rugby in Ireland.

"We are confident that will continue to happen."

Easterby also expressed disappointment with accusatory comments made by France head coach Fabien Galthie regarding the Antoine Dupont injury incident.

"No player goes out to intentionally injure another player. For everyone, or for the majority of people watching, it felt like it was a rugby incident which was really unfortunate.

"Whatever the insinuations were from different people post-game, it's disappointing because the unfortunate thing is people who don't really understand the game pick up on it.

Image: Fabien Galthie labelled the Irish ruck clear-out on Antoine Dupont as 'reprehensible' post-match

"It's just unnecessary and not acceptable. Those things could have been avoided had maybe other things been said post-game by certain individuals. The French camp have obviously come out pretty strongly and it could have been handled in a better way.

"On the back of that, it's created some unnecessary ill-feeling and it has affected other people in the wider group. People are getting abuse."

Image: Ireland know they've likely blown their chance even at a title - not to mind Grand Slam - after such a damaging loss to France

Sherratt: Wales must balance heart and brain against England

Matt Sherratt says it will be about finding the "balance between heart and brain" when Wales tackle England.

Sherratt's three-game spell as Wales' interim head coach, after he was parachuted in following Warren Gatland's mid-tournament departure, will end after the Principality Stadium clash.

"There will be emotion on Saturday. It is getting that balance between heart and brain. There will be stacks of heart. We need to get our game on the pitch. If that win comes, it would give everyone a massive lift, especially against England at home.

"Everything has been leading up to Saturday. It won't need an emotional build-up. It is about not overloading them mentally, as that will take away some of their energy.

"Then it is how much time we actually need on the pitch. Emotionally, they will be there but it is important physically as well that they have got bags of energy in their legs."