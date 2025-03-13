Six Nations: Jack Crowley replaces Sam Prendergast for Ireland vs Italy in Rome as one of six changes
Jack Crowley, Mack Hansen, James Lowe, Garry Ringrose, James Ryan and Jack Conan come in for Ireland's Six Nations final-round match against Italy in Rome; Crowley replaces Sam Prendergast at fly-half for first time since November; Tadhg Furlong makes return on bench after calf injury
Thursday 13 March 2025 18:47, UK
Ireland have made six changes to the side to face Italy in their final-round Six Nations match, with Jack Crowley replacing Sam Prendergast at fly-half in the headline change.
Crowley, who was Ireland's starting 10 for last year's championship-winning side, lost his place to 22-year-old Prendergast in the final autumn international against Australia, with the latter then starting each of Ireland's opening four fixtures in this Six Nations.
Despite Crowley emerging from the bench for a big impact in the opening-weekend victory over England, he was then frozen out as Prendergast completed 80 minutes against Scotland, Wales and France - Crowley coming on for cameos at full-back and inside centre.
Elsewhere for Ireland, centre Garry Ringrose is back after suspension while wings James Lowe and Mack Hansen return after costly injuries.
In the forward pack, James Ryan replaces Joe McCarthy at lock while Jack Conan comes into the back-row for Peter O'Mahony.
Tighthead Tadhg Furlong, who has missed the entire championship due to a calf injury, makes his return on the bench.
Elsewhere on the bench, hooker Gus McCarthy and loosehead Jack Boyle replace Rob Herring and Cian Healy, with McCarthy, O'Mahony, Conor Murray, Prendergast and Bundee Aki completing the squad.
Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park retain their places at full-back and scrum-half, Robbie Henshaw shifts to inside centre, while the front row is unchanged: Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Finlay Bealham.
Tadhg Beirne partners Ryan in the second row, with Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris forming the back row alongside Conan.
Ireland retain faint hopes of winning the championship title. They need a big bonus-point victory over Italy, increasing their points difference, and hope France lose at home to Scotland and England either lose to Wales in Cardiff or win without a bonus point and finish with a worse points difference.
Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 James Lowe, 10 Jack Crowley, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 James Ryan, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 6 Jack Conan, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (c).
Replacements: 16 Gus McCarthy, 17 Jack Boyle, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Joe McCarthy, 20 Peter O'Mahony, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Sam Prendergast, 23 Bundee Aki.
Italy captain Lamaro dropped to bench as one of seven changes
Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada has made seven changes to his side, with back-row Manuel Zuliani replacing captain Michele Lamaro. Centre Juan Ignacio Brex will lead the side instead.
No 8 Lorenzo Cannone gets the nod over Ross Vintcent - one of Italy's try-scorers at Twickenham - while the second row sees Dino Lamb return alongside Federico Ruzza.
Up front, Simone Ferrari comes in at tighthead and Gianmarco Lucchesi starts at hooker.
At scrum-half, Martin Page-Relo replaces Stephen Varney, while Tommaso Allan returns at full-back to shift Ange Capuozzo to the wing, where he joins Monty Ioane.
Six Nations Super Saturday fixtures: Round Five
Saturday March 15
Italy vs Ireland (2.15pm kick-off)
Wales vs England (4.45pm kick-off)
France vs Scotland (8pm kick-off)
