Women's Six Nations: Ellie Kildunne to earn 50th Red Roses cap against Wales in one of 13 changes to England team

Head coach John Mitchell makes 13 changes as England look for second win of 2025 Women's Six Nations; Red Roses began campaign with 38-5 victory over Italy on Sunday; defending champions seek record-equalling seventh title in a row and an historic fourth successive Grand Slam

Thursday 27 March 2025 15:02, UK

England's Ellie Kildunne during the Women's International match at Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester. Picture date: Saturday September 7, 2024.
Image: Ellie Kildunne will make her 50th Red Roses appearance against Wales in the Women's Six Nations

Ellie Kildunne will earn her 50th Red Roses cap when England face Wales in the Women's Six Nations on Saturday.

Harlequins full-back Kildunne returns to the starting XV at the Principality Stadium alongside wingers Jess Breach and Abby Dow, with head coach John Mitchell making 13 changes to the team that beat Italy 38-5 in their opening match of the tournament.

Captain Zoe Aldcroft and number eight Maddie Feaunati, player of the match against Italy, are the only players to retain their positions and are joined in the back row by Sadia Kabeya.

The Red Roses backline sees Leicester duo Tatyana Heard and Megan Jones of Leicester Tigers form the centre partnership, with Natasha Hunt and Zoe Harrison in the half-back positions.

Bristol Bears' Lark Atkin-Davies and Sarah Bern come into the front row alongside Gloucester-Hartpury prop Mackenzie Carson, with Abbie Ward and Morwenna Talling behind them at lock.

Olympian Abi Burton is among the substitutes and is in line to make her Red Roses debut from the bench in Cardiff.

Red Roses team to play Wales

England: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Megan Jones, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Mackenzie Carson, 2 Lark Atkin-Davies, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Morwenna Talling, 5 Abbie Ward, 6 Zoe Aldcroft (capt), 7 Sadia Kabeya, 8 Maddie Feaunati.

Replacements: 16 Amy Cokayne, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Maud Muir, 19 Rosie Galligan, 20 Abi Burton, 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Holly Aitchison, 23 Helena Rowland.

Women's Six Nations fixtures

Saturday March 22

Ireland 15-27 France
Scotland 24-21 Wales

Sunday March 23

England 38-5 Italy

Saturday March 29

France vs Scotland, 1pm
Wales vs England, 4.45pm

Sunday March 30

Italy vs Ireland, 3pm

Saturday April 12

France vs Wales, 12.45pm
Ireland vs England, 4.45pm

Sunday April 13

Scotland vs Italy, 3pm

Saturday April 19

Italy vs France, 1pm
England vs Scotland, 4.45pm

Sunday April 20

Wales vs Ireland, 3pm

Saturday April 26

Italy vs Wales, 12.15pm
Scotland vs Ireland, 2.30pm
England vs France, 4.45pm

