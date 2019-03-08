Super Rugby: Barrett wins it for Canes, Rebels fightback to beat Brumbies

Beauden Barrett looks to offload against the Highlanders

Beauden Barrett kicked the Hurricanes to victory in the 82 minute against the Hurricanes while the Rebels fought back to defeat the Brumbies.

Hurricanes 25-22 Highlanders

Fly-half Beauden Barrett kicked a penalty in the 82nd minute for the Hurricanes to beat the Highlanders 25-22 in a bruising New Zealand derby in Super Rugby on Friday.

The Hurricanes were down 22-14 after 59 minutes but rallied with a penalty to Barrett and a try to wing Ben Lam to tie the scores with ten minutes remaining.

Both teams had chances in an intense final period but it was the Hurricanes who lifted themselves to victory, accentuating discipline and holding on to possession on either side of the full-time siren.

The Highlanders finally conceded a breakdown penalty in front of their posts and Beauden Barrett kicked his fourth goal from six attempts to give the Hurricanes their third win from four games.

Ngani Laumape scores again for the Hurricanes

The Highlanders played superb wet-weather rugby to dominate most of the first half. They had the best scrum and they were physical at the breakdowns where the Hurricanes gave away penalties.

But center Ngani Laumape scored two tries, bringing his tally for the season to five in four games, as the Hurricanes kept themselves alive in a match in which the lead changed hands four times.

Rebels 29-26 Brumbies

The Rebels stayed unbeaten after three matches by defeating the Brumbies 29-26.

Overcoming a 19-3 halftime deficit, winger Jack Maddocks scored two tries in the second half and Marika Koroibete and Will Genia one each for the Rebels.

Will Genia of the Rebels breaks free of a tackle

Henry Speight, Folau Fainga'a and Rob Valetini all scored for the Brumbies and they were also awarded a penalty try, with Christian Lealiifano slotting two conversions.