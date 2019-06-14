Australia hooker Tolu Latu convicted of drink driving

Tolu Latu was banned from driving for three months and fined

Wallabies hooker Tolu Latu has been referred to Rugby Australia's integrity unit after he was convicted of charges related to a drink driving incident last month.

The 12-Test international pleaded guilty to drink driving without a valid licence in a Sydney court earlier this month.

He was suspended from driving for three months on each charge and fined £700.

"Now that court proceedings have concluded, the matter is with the Rugby Australia Integrity Unit for consideration of appropriate action under the Professional Players Code of Conduct," the Waratahs said in a statement.

Latu was charged by police after he was found asleep at the wheel with a suspended driver's license at an intersection in Sydney's eastern suburbs on the early hours of May 16.

Police said in evidence tendered at Sydney's Downing Centre court that Latu had passed out at the wheel while his car was stopped at a red light, local media reported.

The car had rolled forward through the intersection while Latu was asleep, prompting a passer-by to get in and stop it.

When police arrived, Latu was finally roused and was described as "well intoxicated", with "extremely slurred speech" and having no knowledge of his whereabouts.

Latu has won 12 caps for the Wallabies

The court heard Latu had been dealing with personal issues, including the breakdown of a six-year relationship and the death of his uncle two months prior.

"Really bad things could have happened," magistrate Daniel Covington told Latu.

"Thankfully, you were caught... Go away and think about it and speak to others."

Hours after his brush with police, Latu went to morning training with the Waratahs but did not tell the Super Rugby team what had happened.

He was later stood down for two matches after the Waratahs found out about the incident when contacted for comment by a Sydney newspaper.

"Everyone at NSW Rugby Union is extremely disappointed with Tolu's actions, but it's pleasing to see he's taking steps to address this behaviour through education and counselling," Waratahs Chief Executive Andrew Hore said.

Tonga-born Latu had only returned from a six-week suspension for a reckless challenge in Super Rugby when the charge was reported.