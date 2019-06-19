Ben Smith makes Highlanders return against Crusaders in Super Rugby quarter-final

Ben Smith returns at full-back for the Highlanders

New Zealand full-back Ben Smith will start for the Highlanders in Friday's Super Rugby quarter-final against the Crusaders after recovering from a serious hamstring injury.

Smith, who has not played since the start of May, trained last week but was held back for the 49-12 win over the Waratahs, which clinched a playoff place.

The co-captain's return is a big boost for the Highlanders' chances and brings them close to full strength, although winger Tevita Li has been ruled out with a knee injury.

With a total of six wins from the regular season, and one from their past four games, the Highlanders have no business being in the playoffs for some critics but they hit form at the right time against the Waratahs.

It will nonetheless take something special to topple Scott Robertson's Crusaders, who hammered the Highlanders 43-17 in Christchurch in their last meeting in April and have never lost a playoff at home in the history of the competition.

Back-to-back champions the Crusaders are also riding an unbeaten 28-game run at Orangetheory Stadium.

All Blacks back for Crusaders

Owen Franks (left) and Codie Taylor return to the Crusaders front row

Owen Franks and Codie Taylor make their return from injury to bolster the Crusaders scrum, reuniting with All Blacks team-mate Joe Moody for the first time this season.

Franks has not played for the nine-times champions since April 6 due to a small tear in his shoulder muscle.

The 31-year-old, who joins brother Ben at Northampton Saints next season, will reunite with loosehead prop Moody and Taylor, who broke his finger against the Stormers last month.

The winner of Friday's game will play either the Hurricanes or the Bulls in the semi-finals.

Crusaders: 15 David Havili, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Bryn Hall; 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Owen Franks, 4 Scott Barrett, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 6 Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7 Matt Todd, 8 Kieran Read.

Replacements: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Tim Perry, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Jordan Taufua, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Braydon Ennor.

Highlanders: 15 Ben Smith (co-capt), 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Teihorangi Walden, 11 Patelesio Tomkinson, 10 Josh Ioane, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 Daniel Lienert-Brown, 2 Liam Coltman, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 Jackson Hemopo, 5 Tom Franklin, 6 Liam Squire, 7 James Lentjes, 8 Luke Whitelock (co-capt).

Replacements: 16 Ash Dixon, 17 Ayden Johnstone, 18 Siate Tokolahi, 19 Josh Dickson, 20 Shannon Frizell, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Marty Banks, 23 Elliot Dixon.