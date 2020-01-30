Super Rugby 2020: Southern Hemisphere club rugby is back on Sky Sports

Rieko Ioane's Blues are first in action against Warren Gatland's Chiefs on Friday, live on Sky Sports

The best of the best in southern hemisphere club rugby returns to Sky Sports screens this weekend as Super Rugby 2020 kicks into gear across New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan...

The 2020 season starts on Friday as Beauden Barrett's Blues teammates host Warren Gatland's Chiefs at 6am, live on Sky Sports Arena, before the Brumbies face the Reds in Australia, also live on Sky Sports Arena from 8.10am.

Later on Friday, the first Super Rugby game of South Africa kicks off as the Sharks play the Bulls, live on Sky Sports Arena from 5pm.

Japan's Sunwolves face Australia's Rebels at 3.45am on Sky Sports Arena on Saturday, before the defending champions, Crusaders, host the Waratahs from Australia at 6am on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Mix.

Saturday's offering then sees South Africa's Stormers welcome Kiwi outfit the Hurricanes live on Sky Sports Arena from 1pm.

And finally, Super Rugby takes us to Argentina as the Jaguares play host to South Africa's Lions, live on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event from 11pm.