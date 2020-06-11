Which Super Rugby Aotearoa team should you support?

With Super Rugby Aotearoa kicking off on Saturday, we take a look at which team you should support.

New Zealand fans starved of live sports will welcome the return of rugby union on Saturday following the coronavirus shutdown, as the competition kicks off and promises to be a war of attrition!

The Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders, Highlanders and Hurricanes will play each other home and away over 10 weeks of competition, and with no playoffs or final, the winner will be whoever is sitting at the top of the table at the end.

But which team should you support? Are you cheering on the all-conquering Crusaders or what about the Highlanders who love a bit of flair? The Blues have some serious rugby royalty in their ranks while the Chiefs and the Hurricanes produce some free-flowing rugby at its very best!

Take our quiz and find out which team is best suited to you.