Mark Hammett to leave Highlanders at end of Super Rugby Aotearoa

Former All Blacks hooker Mark Hammett will leave his role as assistant coach at the Highlanders at the end of the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

Hammett, who has also been head coach at the Hurricanes and Japan's Sunwolves as well as an assistant at the Crusaders, has been with the Highlanders since 2017.

The 47-year-old said he spoke to Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark and head coach Aaron Mauger at the end of November about moving on.

"There have been no decisions on what I will do," said Hammett.

"I love coaching and mentoring and that side of it. I'll do something but the decision hasn't been made yet."

Clark told Stuff Media the team would not be seeking to replace Hammett "at this stage".

Former All Blacks prop Clarke Dermody is instead expected to assume more responsibility from next season.

The Highlanders had a bye in Super Rugby Aotearoa last weekend. They face the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30am.