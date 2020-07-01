Australia's Super Rugby players agree 30 per cent pay cut

Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players Association agreed an updated interim pay deal

Australia's Super Rugby players have agreed to accept a 30 per cent pay cut until the end of September.

Players who accepted an average 60 per cent pay cut in April will now receive "a flat 70 per cent of their contracted remuneration, eligible match payments and bonuses" until September 30, Rugby Australia said

The deal will be re-negotiated before any Test match programme beyond then.

"Australians all around the country are currently facing an incredibly difficult economic environment and rugby is certainly no different," said Rugby Australia chief executive Rob Clarke.

"The professional players have acknowledged the important role they play in ensuring the future health of rugby in Australia and I thank them for their cooperation throughout this negotiation, to ensure the competition starts this coming Friday night."

Rugby resumes in Australia resumes on Friday with Super Rugby AU, a 12-week domestic competition involving the Brumbies, Rebels, Reds, Waratahs and Western Force.

The Reds face the Waratahs on Friday with the Brumbies hosting the Rebels on Saturday, with both games live on Sky Sports Action.