No Dan Carter for Blues, Crusaders bench Will Jordan

Dan Carter (L) will not play against his old side the Crusaders while and Beauden Barrett will start at full-back

The Blues have resisted the temptation to field All Blacks great Dan Carter against his former side, while the Crusaders have dropped Will Jordan to the bench.

The 38-year-old fly-half, who made a surprise return to New Zealand rugby after a gap of five years last month, made a successful return to the club game last weekend but will have to wait at least another week for his Blues debut.

Leon MacDonald has opted for three playmakers, though, as Harry Plummer moves into the No 12 jersey with TJ Faiane on the bench. Plummer is more accustomed to playing fly-half and shows how much emphasis MacDonald is putting on the Blues kicking game.

3:13 Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox look ahead to the weekend of Super Rugby, including the blockbuster Crusaders vs Blues. on Saturday. Head to the Will Greenwood podcast to hear more... Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox look ahead to the weekend of Super Rugby, including the blockbuster Crusaders vs Blues. on Saturday. Head to the Will Greenwood podcast to hear more...

"The Crusaders are the benchmark in New Zealand rugby, so we are under no illusion about the task ahead of us," MacDonald said.

"(But) if we can implement our game plan and execute, then there is no reason why we can't provide a stern test. And if the weather plays ball, it should be a cracking game."

In the only other change, scrum-half Finlay Christie gets his first start of the tournament after making a good impact off the bench.

The Blues bench also included Karl Tu'inukuafe and Blake Gibson who have both recovered from injuries.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders have opted to not start with Will Jordan, who has been the player of the tournament so far.

Will Jordan is on the bench for the Crusaders

Jordan has scored two tries in each of the Crusaders' last two matches to help the 10-times Super Rugby champions to a two-point lead over the Blues at the top of the standings ahead of the match in Christchurch.

However, coach Scott Robertson included the 22-year-old in his replacements when he named his side on Thursday, recalling vice captain David Havili at full-back alongside wingers George Bridge and Sevu Reece.

"It's obviously a hard decision," Robertson told local media.

"But when you've got two All Black wings and your vice captain, who was probably player of Super Rugby before COVID-19 and he got sick ... "

5:15 Highlights of the Super Rugby Aotearoa clash between the Highlanders and Crusaders in Dunedin Highlights of the Super Rugby Aotearoa clash between the Highlanders and Crusaders in Dunedin

Crusaders: 15 David Havili, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Braydon Ennor, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor (c), 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 4 Sam Whitelock, 5 Mitchell Dunshea, 6 Tom Sanders, 7 Tom Christie, 8 Whetu Douglas.

Replacements: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 George Bower, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Quinten Strange, 20 Sione Havili, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Fetuli Paea, 23 Will Jordan.

Blues: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Mark Telea, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Harry Plummer, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Otere Black, 9 Finlay Christie, 1 Alex Hodgman, 2 James Parsons, 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 5 Josh Goodhue, 6 Akira Ioane, 7 Dalton Papalii, 8 Hoskins Sotutu

Replacements: 16 Kurt Eklund, 17 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Aaron Carroll, 20 Blake Gibson, 21 Jonathan Ruru, 22 TJ Faiane, 23 Matt Duffie