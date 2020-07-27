Super Rugby team of the week: Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett reignite fly-half debate

Jordie Barrett wears the No 15 jersey in our team of the week

Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett have added some fuel to the All Blacks' fly-half debate - which one makes our team of the week?

15. Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes)

When the Hurricanes arrived in Christchurch, they were staring down the barrel of four years of history - the last time the Crusaders had lost at home was in 2016 - and Jordie Barrett played a big part in ending that run.

Although not his best performance in broken play, alongside his eight carries and two defenders beaten, he also slotted 19 vital points with the boot on Saturday.

14. Wes Goosen (Hurricanes)

If Barrett provided the measured points with the boot, Wes Goosen provided the lethal finishing that was required to put the Crusaders away.

The defending Super Rugby champions don't offer many chances to their opposition, but Goosen made sure to take his opportunities for two tries in Christchurch.

13. Peter Umaga-Jensen (Hurricanes)

New Zealand are blessed in the position of outside centre. Jack Goodhue and Anton Lienert-Brown have shared the jersey over the last few seasons while Rieko Ioane has made a serious case to to be the rightful owner of the All Blacks No 13 jersey.

6:32 The Hurricanes stayed in contention for the title after ending the Crusaders' four year unbeaten run at home in Super Rugby . The Hurricanes stayed in contention for the title after ending the Crusaders' four year unbeaten run at home in Super Rugby .

However, it was Peter Umaga-Jensen who was the pick of the bunch over the weekend; pulling the strings in midfield and going over for a try of his own for the Hurricanes.

12. Irae Simone (Brumbies)

The best performance in a No 12 jersey over the weekend came from Irae Simone, who scored a try and helped the Brumbies to a 24-0 victory against the Force.

Simone was also tied second for tackles made by a Brumbies player, all the more impressive given that the Force were nilled.

11. Marika Koroibete (Rebels)

4:36 The Waratahs' unbeaten run at the SCG was ended by the Melbourne Rebels in the latest round of Super Rugby AU The Waratahs' unbeaten run at the SCG was ended by the Melbourne Rebels in the latest round of Super Rugby AU

Simone's team-mate Tom Wright had an impressive game in the No 11 jersey, making 131 metres from 15 carries.

However, given Marika Koroibete faced sterner opposition in the Waratahs, his sterling performance gets him into the team - an opportunist try to go with two clean breaks and seven defenders beaten made for a good afternoon for the winger.

10. Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders)

Since Richie Mo'unga arrived on the scene, there have been discussions across the rugby landscape about whether he and Beauden Barrett should fight for the fly-half jersey or switch the latter to full-back to allow both to play.

Will Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett battle it out for the All Blacks fly-half berth?

Steve Hansen liked to play both, with the older Barrett in the No 15 jersey at last year's World Cup, but his first game at pivot this year - in which he shone - may well have new All Blacks coach Ian Foster asking the pair to give him a difficult decision to make.

Both played well over the weekend; Mo'unga in a losing cause but one of the standout players, while Barrett was tactically sound. We could have gone with either of them in our team of the week, but Mo'unga just edges it.

9. Finlay Christie (Blues)

A busy afternoon for a busy player at Eden Park. Finlay Christie was difficult to contain on Sunday, and scored his side's winning try after Damian McKenzie had given the Chiefs the lead.

The tenacious Scotland-born half-back is keeping pressure on Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara at the top of the tree in New Zealand.

5:27 Highlights of the Blues' victory against Warren Gatland's Chiefs Highlights of the Blues' victory against Warren Gatland's Chiefs

1. Reuben O'Neill (Chiefs)

A solid shift from the loosehead prop, who made six carries as well as six tackles in Auckland.

Though the Chiefs did not have dominance at the scrum, they were not going backwards either, which is exactly the platform you want from which to launch a backline with McKenzie and Lienert-Brown in it.

2. Jordan Uelese (Rebels)

Codie Taylor was good in the loose for the Crusaders, but did not have the best day at lineout time.

Jordan Uelese was on target with all 11 of his throws, and also won two defensive turnovers in his side's win. He is growing into a real gamebreaker for the Rebels.

Live Super Rugby Live on

3. Ofa Tu'ungafasi (Blues)

Ofa Tu'ungafasi was impressive in the set piece, but it was in the loose where he really excelled.

The tighthead prop carried well to make ground for his team, and his ten tackles sent ball carriers backwards as he played his part in a strong defensive showing from the Aucklanders.

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (Blues)

Were it not for New Zealand's healthy lock stock, Patrick Tuipulotu would surely have added substantially to his 30 All Blacks caps by now.

Tuipulotu led from the front thoughout the afternoon at Eden Park, with and without the ball, and was one of the Blues' try-scorers as well as the go-to man at the lineout.

5. Trevor Hosea (Rebels)

Trevor Hosea was his side's main lineout exponent against the Waratahs, claiming seven of his side's throw-ins.

He also provided go-forward in the loose, making two clean breaks and beating two defenders with ball in hand. Another one to watch in Australia.

6. Lachlan Boshier (Chiefs)

A great all-round performance from the Chiefs' blindside flanker. Lachlan Boshier scored a try to keep his side in the game early on and also made 12 tackles.

Lachlan Boshier takes a lineout ball for the Chiefs against the Blues

Add to that his two takes at the lineout and the Chiefs have a No 6 who is prepared to do basic hard work as well as the flashy stuff.

7. Will Miller (Brumbies)

Will Miller was brilliant for the Brumbies; he made eight carries, beat five defenders and scored a try against the Force.

Without the ball he made a staggering 16 tackles - seven tackles more than the next best from the Brumbies.

3:51 The Brumbies continued their unbeaten start to Super Rugby AU by defeating the Western Force 24-0 The Brumbies continued their unbeaten start to Super Rugby AU by defeating the Western Force 24-0

8. Akira Ioane (Blues)

Akira Ioane beat two defenders with ball in hand and made plenty of ground, but it was his defensive work that gets him into the team.

His 13 tackles were joint most for the team, and he also turned the ball over twice. The Blues were forced to defend for the majority of the second half, and Ioane embodied the attitude and commitment required.