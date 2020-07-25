Beauden Barrett 'cringes' when New Zealand rugby fans boo opposition
By Reuters
Last Updated: 25/07/20 8:16am
Beauden Barrett was unhappy with the welcome he received from Hurricanes fans last weekend and hopes New Zealand crowds will stop booing opposition teams.
Barrett made his first appearance in Wellington last weekend since his move north to the Blues after nine seasons with the Hurricanes.
The 29-year-old, a fan favourite in Wellington who helped the Hurricanes to their only Super Rugby title in 2016, was booed every time he touched the ball in the 29-27 loss.
"It makes you wonder doesn't it? How much you can do for a franchise and then be received like that," Barrett told Newstalk ZB.
"I give them the benefit of the doubt, it could have been booing with a smile on their face at the same time; but I see it as booing nonetheless."
Barrett added that while he was disappointed at the Hurricanes' fans reactions, he was generally uncomfortable with all booing at rugby games.
New Zealand rugby fans are well known for their publicly stoic support of the national team but crowds have been particularly vocal in booing at overseas sides, particularly from trans-Tasman neighbours Australia.
"I think it's pretty poor to be fair, I've never been a fan of it," said Barrett, who starts at fly-half for the Blues against the Chiefs on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Action.
"When we've had Australian teams play in New Zealand at recent times, whenever that's happened I just cringe.
"There's no place for that in rugby in New Zealand."