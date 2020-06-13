Rugby Union News

Super Rugby Aotearoa: Table, results and fixtures

Last Updated: 13/06/20 2:45pm

The latest standings, results and fixtures for the Super Rugby Aotearoa in New Zealand.

Super Rugby Aotearoa Standings

TEAM P W D L BP P
Highlanders 1 1 0 0 0 4
Chiefs 1 0 0 1 1 1
Crusaders 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blues 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hurricanes 0 0 0 0 0 0

Super Rugby Aotearoa fixtures


Week One:
June 13 Highlanders 28-27 Chiefs - Report
June 14 Blues v Hurricanes, 4am, Sky Sports Action & Main Event

Week Two:
June 20 Chiefs v Blues, 6am, TBC
June 21 Hurricanes v Crusaders, 4am, TBC

Week Three:
June 27 Blues v Highlanders, 6am, TBC
June 28 Crusaders v Chiefs, 4am,TBC

Week Four:
July 4 Highlanders v Crusaders, 6am, TBC
July 5 Chiefs v Hurricanes, 4am, TBC

Week Five:
July 11 Crusaders v Blues, 6am, TBC
July 12 Hurricanes v Highlanders, 4am, TBC

Week Six:
July 18 Hurricanes v Blues, 6am, TBC
July 19 Chiefs v Highlanders, 4am, TBC

Week Seven:
July 25 Crusaders v Hurricanes, 6am,TBC
July 26 Blues v Chiefs, 4am,TBC

Week Eight:
August 1 Chiefs v Crusaders, 6am, TBC
August 2 Highlanders v Blues, 4am, TBC

Week Nine:
August 8 Hurricanes v Chiefs, 6am, TBC
August 9 Crusaders v Highlanders, 4am, TBC

