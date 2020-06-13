Super Rugby Aotearoa: Table, results and fixtures
Last Updated: 13/06/20 2:45pm
The latest standings, results and fixtures for the Super Rugby Aotearoa in New Zealand.
Super Rugby Aotearoa Standings
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|BP
|P
|Highlanders
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Chiefs
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Crusaders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Super Rugby Aotearoa fixtures
Week One:
June 13 Highlanders 28-27 Chiefs - Report
June 14 Blues v Hurricanes, 4am, Sky Sports Action & Main Event
Week Two:
June 20 Chiefs v Blues, 6am, TBC
June 21 Hurricanes v Crusaders, 4am, TBC
Week Three:
June 27 Blues v Highlanders, 6am, TBC
June 28 Crusaders v Chiefs, 4am,TBC
Week Four:
July 4 Highlanders v Crusaders, 6am, TBC
July 5 Chiefs v Hurricanes, 4am, TBC
Week Five:
July 11 Crusaders v Blues, 6am, TBC
July 12 Hurricanes v Highlanders, 4am, TBC
Week Six:
July 18 Hurricanes v Blues, 6am, TBC
July 19 Chiefs v Highlanders, 4am, TBC
Week Seven:
July 25 Crusaders v Hurricanes, 6am,TBC
July 26 Blues v Chiefs, 4am,TBC
Week Eight:
August 1 Chiefs v Crusaders, 6am, TBC
August 2 Highlanders v Blues, 4am, TBC
Week Nine:
August 8 Hurricanes v Chiefs, 6am, TBC
August 9 Crusaders v Highlanders, 4am, TBC