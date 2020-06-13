Super Rugby Aotearoa: Table, results and fixtures

The latest standings, results and fixtures for the Super Rugby Aotearoa in New Zealand.

Super Rugby Aotearoa Standings TEAM P W D L BP P Highlanders 1 1 0 0 0 4 Chiefs 1 0 0 1 1 1 Crusaders 0 0 0 0 0 0 Blues 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hurricanes 0 0 0 0 0 0

Super Rugby Aotearoa fixtures



Week One:

June 13 Highlanders 28-27 Chiefs - Report

June 14 Blues v Hurricanes, 4am, Sky Sports Action & Main Event



Week Two:

June 20 Chiefs v Blues, 6am, TBC

June 21 Hurricanes v Crusaders, 4am, TBC



Week Three:

June 27 Blues v Highlanders, 6am, TBC

June 28 Crusaders v Chiefs, 4am,TBC



Week Four:

July 4 Highlanders v Crusaders, 6am, TBC

July 5 Chiefs v Hurricanes, 4am, TBC



Week Five:

July 11 Crusaders v Blues, 6am, TBC

July 12 Hurricanes v Highlanders, 4am, TBC



Week Six:

July 18 Hurricanes v Blues, 6am, TBC

July 19 Chiefs v Highlanders, 4am, TBC



Week Seven:

July 25 Crusaders v Hurricanes, 6am,TBC

July 26 Blues v Chiefs, 4am,TBC



Week Eight:

August 1 Chiefs v Crusaders, 6am, TBC

August 2 Highlanders v Blues, 4am, TBC

Week Nine:

August 8 Hurricanes v Chiefs, 6am, TBC

August 9 Crusaders v Highlanders, 4am, TBC