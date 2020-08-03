Julian Savea: Ex-All Blacks wing hopes to earn Hurricanes contract

Julian Savea hopes to make an impact after returning to the Hurricanes

Julian Savea reported for his first day of training with the Hurricanes on Monday, keenly aware the next few weeks will decide the direction of his professional career.

The former All Blacks winger left the Hurricanes in 2018 to join Toulon on a two-year contract but cut short his stay in France earlier this year when the Top 14 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old joined the Hurricanes for their final two games in Super Rugby Aotearoa and knows he needs to impress in training and then in the domestic provincial championship to secure a longer-term contract.

"I would love to [play for the Hurricanes] but it's out of my hands at the moment, so we'll see how that unfolds," said Savea.

"My mentality is just put my best foot forward and just show the coaches what I've still got and see what happens.

"I'm pretty keen to stay here but I'm open to anything. It's just special to be back here with the brothers, and obviously especially with Ardie."

Savea is back training alongside his brother Ardie (right)

Savea has not played any rugby since March. While he has kept fit and feels he could play against the Chiefs on Saturday, he said it was more likely he would get match fit through club rugby in Wellington.

"If I don't get to play for the Hurricanes I'll definitely be able to play some club footy," he said. "I'm pretty keen to get stuck into things."

Savea is in negotiations with Wellington to play in New Zealand's Mitre 10 Cup, which starts next month.

Savea scored 52 tries in 120 appearances for the Hurricanes between 2011 and 2018

"This holds a special place in my heart, this club," said Savea. "I grew up here, I'm born and bred, so I just reached out and said I'm keen to come back, if you guys don't want me, you don't want me.

"I wasn't really expecting to play any Super Rugby this year or be a part of the team this year. I was sort of just getting ready to prepare myself for the Mitre 10 Cup."

He added: "We're definitely keen to stay in New Zealand, we enjoyed our time being overseas but being home is probably what is best for us as a family and it is for myself too."