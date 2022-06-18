Super Rugby Pacific Final: Crusaders dominate Blues during 21-7 victory in Auckland to claim 11th title

Crusaders celebrate Bryn Hall's try during their 21-7 victory over Blues in the Super Rugby Pacific Final

Crusaders secured an 11th Super Rugby title as they snapped Blues' 15-match winning streak with a dominant 21-7 victory in Saturday's all-New Zealand final in Auckland.

Richie Mo'unga scored two penalties and a drop goal and also converted a first-half try scored by Bryn Hall, while Crusaders wrapped up the game when Sevu Reece touched down five minutes from time.

The Christchurch side become the first Super Rugby Pacific champions and add another trophy to their haul, having won the three previous editions of Super Rugby before the coronavirus pandemic.

Crusaders led 13-0 at half-time and extended that advantage to 16-0 shortly into the second period when Mo'unga kicked his second penalty of a largely flawless display.

However, Blues rallied with their solitary try just before the hour mark as Finlay Christie went over.

That score gave the Auckland-based side hope they could complete a stunning turnaround and clinch a first full Super Rugby crown since 2003, when they beat Crusaders 21-17 in the final.

Blues applied pressure after that but Reece's try took the game beyond them.

Blues had edged Brumbies 20-19 in a thriller to reach the final, while Crusaders saw off Chiefs 20-7 to reach the title game.