Bath flanker Francois Louw re-joins Springboks squad

Francois Louw will provide cover for injured number eight Warren Whiteley

Francois Louw has re-joined the South Africa squad for this weekend's Test against New Zealand after missing Saturday’s 23-12 victory over Australia in Port Elizabeth.

The back-row forward played in the Springboks' first four games of the Rugby Championship before returning to England to play for his club Bath their 50-27 loss at Saracens on Saturday.

Louw will provide cover for number eight Warren Whiteley, who missed Saturday's Test against the Wallabies due to a groin injury and is doubtful for the All Blacks game at Loftus Versfeld.

South Africa vs New Zealand Live on

"Warren has still got some rehab work to do. We will give him some more time to do some very specific recovery work. By Tuesday, we should know whether he will be available for the game or not," South Africa assistant coach Matt Proudfoot told a news conference on Monday.

Centre Damian de Allende, who also missed out in Port Elizabeth, is undergoing rehabilitation on a shoulder injury and may be ready to return this weekend.