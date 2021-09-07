Rugby Championship: Australia need to run South Africa ragged to beat them, says Greg Holmes

Australia must keep faith in their running game if they are to upset world champions South Africa and grab their first win of the Rugby Championship, says seasoned prop Greg Holmes.

The Wallabies meet the Springboks on the Gold Coast on Sunday (kick-off 6am BST) after being thrashed in their first two Rugby Championship matches by New Zealand at Eden Park and Perth.

The Wallabies were dismantled by the All Blacks in the 38-21 loss on Sunday but Holmes says the hosts must persist with their attacking style to bring down the South Africans, who won both their opening matches against Argentina.

"If we can impose our game on them, it's only going to benefit us," said Holmes.

"Again, you have to nullify that set piece. They're a big team. I think we've got the players here to do that.

"If we can impose our fast-paced game, get some field position against them, start running them off their feet and make them uncomfortable, that's how you have to beat them.

"That's what we're trying to do."

Australia will hope fly-half James O'Connor will be fit for Sunday's clash but utility back Reece Hodge, who ran off the bench in Perth, could wear the number 10 jersey at a pinch if not picked at full-back.

South Africa, flying high after beating Argentina twice and winning the British and Irish Lions series, are a different proposition to the All Blacks but no less of a challenge for a team low in confidence.

"I wouldn't say they're a tougher task," said forwards coach Dan McKellar.

"They're a very different side to New Zealand.

"We've got to be smart with the ball that they kick us and be really clear on our strategy and tactics."