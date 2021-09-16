Damian McKenzie starts at fly-half for All Blacks vs Pumas in Rugby Championship clash, live on Sky Sports

Damian McKenzie starts at fly-half at Test level for the first time in three years vs Argentina on Saturday

Damian McKenzie will make his first Test start at fly-half for three years against Argentina in Brisbane on Saturday after All Blacks coach Ian Foster completely overhauled his team for their fourth Rugby Championship clash.

The fleet-footed playmaker has worn the All Blacks' number 10 jersey only once, in the 49-14 thrashing of France in Dunedin in 2018, though he came off the bench to replace fly-half Beauden Barrett during the 39-0 shutout of the Pumas on Sunday.

With regular 10 Richie Mo'unga stuck in hotel quarantine for two weeks, Foster said McKenzie's promotion would help ease the load on Barrett with back-to-back Tests against South Africa to come in consecutive weeks.

"He played 35 minutes last week against Argentina and he's got a clear understanding of his role," Foster said of McKenzie, who has played most of his 34 Test at fullback.

New Zealand secured a comfortable 39-0 victory over Argentina in their Rugby Championship clash last weekend New Zealand secured a comfortable 39-0 victory over Argentina in their Rugby Championship clash last weekend

"It's a common-sense selection in terms of managing Beaudie for the next couple of weeks. But it's also a vote of confidence that we think he's really progressing in that position."

While McKenzie will lead a backline featuring only four of the players who started last week, the pack has been completely changed with Ardie Savea returning to captain the side from openside flanker after being rested last week.

He is joined in the back row by No 8 Hoskins Sotutu and Ethan Blackadder as the All Blacks look to maintain their 100 per cent record in the competition.

Ardie Savea (left) returns to captain the side, but Aaron Smith (right) will miss the rest of the Rugby Championship and likely the northern hemisphere tour

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu will partner Tupou Vaa'i in the second row after recovering from a groin strain, while Brodie Retallick, who captained the side on Sunday, has been rested.

Centre David Havili, loose forwards Akira Ioane and Dalton Papalii, and props Nepo Laulala and Karl Tuinukuafe will also have the week off.

Loosehead prop Joe Moody, who was eased back from injury from the bench on Sunday, will start in the front row with hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho and tighthead Tyrel Lomax.

Live Rugby Championship Live on

"Five Tests in a row demanded that," Foster said of the changes.

"But the good thing is that we have a group that has been focusing on the same opposition for the last two weeks, so our preparation time hasn't been compromised."

New Zealand coach Ian Foster said so many changes were necessary for his squad

Regular scrum-half Aaron Smith was ruled out of the Rugby Championship this week while awaiting the birth of his child, and Foster said he was not planning for the Test centurion to play any part in the subsequent northern hemisphere tour.

The coach added that Shannon Frizell, who had assault charges dismissed this week, would come into selection considerations as the All Blacks head to the United States and Europe.

New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Quinn Tupaea, 11 George Bridge, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 TJ Perenara; 1 Joe Moody, 2 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 5 Tupou Vaa'i, 6 Ethan Blackadder, 7 Ardie Savea (c), 8 Hoskins Sotutu.

Replacements: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 George Bower, 18 Ofa Tuungafasi, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Luke Jacobson, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Beauden Barrett, 23 Braydon Ennor.