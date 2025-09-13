Rugby Championship: Australia lose 28-26 to Argentina as Santiago Carreras kicks seven penalties

Santiago Carreras scored 23 points off the tee as Argentina punished Australia's poor discipline in a 28-26 win in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Argentina scored one try through captain Julian Montoya, with Carreras doing the rest of the damage with seven penalties and a conversion in front of a sell-out crowd at the Sydney Football Stadium.

In a frantic opening spell, the Pumas took the lead through a fifth-minute Carreras penalty before Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i barged over to score a converted try two minutes later to give the home side the lead for the only time in the match.

The advantage was wiped out almost immediately when Argentina claimed the restart but after a knock-on, the Wallabies earned a scrum free-kick. Captain Montoya, leading the side in his 50th Test, then attempted a charge down and scored a try for Argentina.

Carreras converted and kicked a penalty three minutes later and Argentina led 13-7 after just 15 minutes.

Two more Carreras penalties - he had four in the first half - gave the Pumas a 12-point half-time lead and he kicked his fifth in the 44th minute after the Wallabies were called for obstruction to extend Argentina's advantage to 22-7.

Two more Carreras penalties put Argentina 21 points ahead with 16 minutes to play, but the Wallabies roared back with two tries for Filipo Daugunu and another for Andrew Kellaway, trimming the deficit to two points with a minute left.

However, the Pumas' defence stayed firm in the closing stages to earn their second win of the tournament and avenge their 28-24 loss to Australia in Townsville a week ago.

New Zealand host South Africa later on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, before a rest weekend next week.

When the Rugby Championship resumes on September 27, New Zealand will host Australia at Auckland's Eden Park and the Springboks play Argentina in Durban.

