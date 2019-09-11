Jamie Ritchie to join Scotland World Cup squad in Japan

Jamie Ritchie won his 12th cap for Scotland against Georgia at Murrayfield

Back-row Jamie Ritchie will join up with the Scotland squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan on Thursday, after undergoing specialist assessment for a facial injury.

The 23-year-old Edinburgh forward, who was part of the initial 31-man travelling squad, suffered the injury scare in Scotland's 36-9 victory against Georgia last Friday and remained back home for a few additional days.

Ritchie will join Gregor Townsend's squad at their training camp in Nagasaki, while Magnus Bradbury, who was called up as precautionary injury cover, will also remain with the group.

Fellow Edinburgh player Bradbury, who had missed the previous three warm-up Tests with a rib injury, replaced Ritchie after 15 minutes of the match at Murrayfield.

Scotland begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland on September 22, before further pool games against Russia and Samoa as well as hosts Japan.