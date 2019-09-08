Magnus Bradbury added to Scotland World Cup squad as cover for injured Jamie Ritchie

Magnus Bradbury took part in Scotland's Six Nations campaign earlier this year

Scotland have called up back-row Magnus Bradbury to their World Cup travelling squad as a precautionary injury cover for Jamie Ritchie.

Scotland already have five World Cup injury concerns, as confirmed by coach Gregor Townsend following their six-try win over Georgia on Friday.

Ritchie was taken to hospital with a deep facial wound following the Murrayfield clash and following scans, the flanker will remain in Scotland for specialist assessment to evaluate whether he will be able to take part in the World Cup.

Jamie Ritchie was subbed off after 15 minutes of Scotland's clash against Georgia

Edinburgh back-row Bradbury will fly out to Japan on Monday with the rest of the squad with just over two weeks to go until their opener with Ireland in Yokohama on September 22.

The Edinburgh back row, who replaced Ritchie on Friday, has been capped eight times and had missed the three prior warm-up Tests against Georgia and France through rib injury.

"That [Ritchie's] is our most concerning injury as he had to be replaced with a suspected facial injury. We hope it is not anything that will keep him out of the World Cup," said Townsend.

Lock Ben Toolis and full-back Blair Kinghorn both suffered head knocks that will require concussion checks while Blade Thomson and Jonny Gray - making his first run out of the warm-up series - are also nursing hamstring injuries.

Scotland will face Ireland, Russia and Samoa as well as hosts Japan in their World Cup pool.