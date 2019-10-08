Typhoon Hagibis threatens Rugby World Cup

0:55 Typhoon Hagibis could bring disruption at the Rugby World Cup and the Japanese Grand Prix Typhoon Hagibis could bring disruption at the Rugby World Cup and the Japanese Grand Prix

World Rugby is continuing to monitor a typhoon that could threaten Sunday's pool matches at the Rugby World Cup.

Typhoon Hagibis is forecast to gain in strength and hit Tokyo on Sunday, when four World Cup pool matches are due to be played.

Among them is the crucial game between Japan and Scotland in Yokohama, just 20 miles from the Japanese capital.

A statement released by World Rugby said: "Public and team safety is our number one priority. While we have robust contingency plans in place for pool matches, such plans, if required, will only be actioned if the safety of teams, fans, and workforce can be guaranteed."

Matches could be switched to Kobe's Misaki Stadium if weather threatens the original venue

Those contingency plans include changing the venue of the game - for example to Kobe's indoor arena - before game-day. If this happened, the match would be played in a closed or empty stadium with fans getting a full refund.

However, matches cannot be rescheduled if they are called off on the day of the game. Any fixtures cancelled at the World Cup because of weather issues would be recorded as scoreless draws, with each team awarded two points.

Earlier in the tournament, World Rugby announced its contingency plans were in place when Typhoon Mitag threatened USA vs France in Fukuoka. The storm, however, lost strength and the game went ahead as planned.