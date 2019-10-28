Will Greenwood's podcast: Rugby World Cup final, Isa Nacewa and Bryan Habana

Will Greenwood reflects on England's incredible win over New Zealand and believes they will be "fully aware" of the pitfalls that could come with overconfidence as the prepare for Saturday's final against South Africa.

Isa Nacewa is also full of praise for England and says that he couldn't be too critical of New Zealand after they came off second best to Eddie Jones' men. He also reveals who he thinks will win in the final.

We also hear from Alex Corbisiero who was in the last England team to beat the All Blacks in 2012, but he believes that their win in the semi-final was the "best performance in English rugby history".

The 2019 final is a repeat of 2007 where South Africa won 15-6. Bryan Habana was part of that triumphant Springbok team and we hear his thoughts on what South Africa need to do to win the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time.