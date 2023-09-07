Rugby World Cup 2023 team guides: Pool D - England, Argentina, Japan, Samoa, Chile
Read below for all you need to know about Rugby World Cup Pool D, as 2003 champions England, Argentina, Japan, Samoa and Chile face one another; We detail the key dates, fixtures, each team's World Cup records, key players, head coaches and the 33-player squads for the tournament
By Michael Cantillon
Last Updated: 07/09/23 7:08am
We look at everything you need to know from Rugby World Cup Pool D, as 2003 champions England, Argentina, Japan, Samoa and Chile clash...
Rugby World Cup 2023 Pool D fixtures
- Saturday September 9: England vs Argentina (8pm, Marseille)
- Sunday September 10: Japan vs Chile (12pm, Toulouse)
- Saturday September 16: Samoa vs Chile (2pm, Bordeaux)
- Sunday September 17: England vs Japan (8pm, Nice)
- Friday September 22: Argentina vs Samoa (4.45pm, Saint-Etienne)
- Saturday September 23: England vs Chile (4.45pm, Lille)
- Thursday September 28: Japan vs Samoa (8pm, Toulouse)
- Saturday September 30: Argentina vs Chile (2pm, Nantes)
- Saturday October 7: England vs Samoa (14.45pm, Lille)
- Sunday October 8: Japan vs Argentina (12pm, Nantes)
England's Rugby World Cup record
1987: Quarter-finals
1991: Runners-up
1995: Fourth place
1999: Quarter-finals
2003: Champions
2007: Runners-up
2011: Quarter-finals
2015: Pool Stages
2019: Runners-up
Key player
Maro Itoje. When England reached the Rugby World Cup final in 2019, second row Itoje was a player playing out of his skin, excelling at each and every aspect of Test rugby. His form has been patchy since, but with selection question marks all around Steve Borthwick's side, if Itoje can reach his top levels, he could lead England far.
Head coach
Steve Borthwick. England head coach since December 2022, Borthwick was also previously England forwards coach under Eddie Jones between 2016-2020, before coaching Leicester Tigers as head coach between 2020-2022, winning the 2021 Premiership title.
The 43-year-old has had just one Six Nations campaign to date, which saw no improvement on Jones' displays as they finished fourth after defeats to Scotland, France and Ireland. They also suffered World Cup warm-up defeats to Wales and Ireland.
England's 2023 Rugby World Cup squad:
Forwards (19): Dan Cole, Ellis Genge, Joe Marler, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Theo Dan, Jamie George, Jack Walker, Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, George Martin, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Billy Vunipola, Jack Willis.
Backs (14): Danny Care, Alex Mitchell, Ben Youngs, Owen Farrell (c), George Ford, Marcus Smith, Elliot Daly, Ollie Lawrence, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Arundell, Max Malins, Freddie Steward.
Argentina's Rugby World Cup record
1987: Pool Stages
1991: Pool Stages
1995: Pool Stages
1999: Quarter-finals
2003: Pool Stages
2007: Third place
2011: Quarter-finals
2015: Fourth place
2019: Pool Stages
Key player
Julian Montoya. The Argentina skipper is a crucial leader for this Pumas squad, and pivotal to their scrum, lineout and maul efforts as a hooker. For Argentina to be a threat in this World Cup, their set-piece and discipline needs to be able to hold up and compete.
Head coach
Michael Cheika. Argentina head coach since March 2022, Australian Cheika - Wallabies head coach between 2014 and 2019 - will depart the role after the World Cup, with Felipe Contepomi taking over.
Cheika has brought a noticeable improvement to Pumas displays, leading Argentina to a 2-1 series win over Scotland in July 2022, in addition to victories over Australia home and away, the All Blacks on Kiwi soil and Pool D opponents England at Twickenham.
Argentina's 2023 Rugby World Cup squad:
Forwards (18): Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Francisco Gómez Kodela, Joel Sclavi, Thomas Gallo, Eduardo Bello, Julián Montoya (c), Agustín Creevy, Ignacio Ruiz, Matías Alemanno, Tomás Lavanini, Guido Petti, Facundo Isa, Pablo Matera, Juan Martín González, Santiago Grondona, Marcos Kremer, Rodrigo Bruni, Pedro Rubiolo.
Backs (15): Gonzalo Bertranou, Tomás Cubelli, Lautaro Bazán Vélez, Santiago Carreras, Nicolás Sánchez, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Jerónimo de la Fuente, Matías Moroni, Emiliano Boffelli, Mateo Carreras, Rodrigo Isgró, Juan Cruz Mallía, Martín Bogado, Juan Imhoff.
Japan's Rugby World Cup record
1987: Pool Stages
1991: Pool Stages
1995: Pool Stages
1999: Pool Stages
2003: Pool Stages
2007: Pool Stages
2011: Pool Stages
2015: Pool Stages
2019: Quarter-finals
Key player
Kazuki Himeno. Just as Michael Leitch was an outstanding back-row forward and leader for Japan in 2015 and 2019, in 2023 the star man is No 8 Himeno. The 29-year-old's performances have been so strong he spent a season playing for the Highlanders in New Zealand in Super Rugby, and is a superb carrier of the ball and breakdown operator.
Head coach
Jamie Joseph. Japan head coach since 2016, New Zealander Joseph will be departing after the World Cup in France. He led the Brave Blossoms to stunning World Cup victories over Ireland and Scotland as hosts in 2019 and to a historic quarter-final place, where they suffered defeat to eventual winners South Africa.
Japan's 2023 Rugby World Cup squad:
Forwards (18): Keita Inagaki, Craig Millar, Sione Halasili, Koo Ji-won, Shinnosuke Kakinaga, Asaeli Ai Valu, Shota Horie, Atsushi Sakate, Kosuke Horikoshi, Jack Cornelsen, Warner Dearns, Uwe Helu, Amanaki Saumaki, Pieter Labuschagne, Shota Fukui, Kazuki Himeno, Michael Leitch, Ben Gunter
Backs (15): Naoto Saito, Yutaka Nagare, Kenta Fukuda, Lee Seung-sin, Rikiya Matsuda, Jumpei Ogura, Ryoto Nakamura, Tomoki Osada, Shogo Nakano, Dylan Riley, Siosaia Fifita, Semisi Masirewa, Jone Naikabula, Lomano Lemeki, Kotaro Matsushima.
Samoa's Rugby World Cup record
1987: Not invited
1991: Quarter-finals
1995: Quarter-finals
1999: Quarter-final playoffs
2003: Pool Stages
2007: Pool Stages
2011: Pool Stages
2015: Pool Stages
2019: Pool Stages
Key player
Steve Luatua/UJ Seuteni. We've split Samoa's key player into two, an outstanding forward and an outstanding back. World Rugby's new eligibility laws, which mean players who do not represent a nation for a three-year period can return to play for the country of their birth or that of a parent/grandparent, has seen a number of talented players from the Pacific islands return to squads.
Flanker Luatua picked up 15 All Blacks caps until 2016, and is a fabulous operator who could grace any forward pack, while La Rochelle's European champion Seuteni is one of the best centres in the world.
Head coach
Seilala Mapusua. Samoa head coach since August 2020, Mapusua picked up 26 Test caps as a centre for Samoa between 2006 and 2013.
It has been some time since Samoa have picked up a marquee victory in Test rugby, but with some of the players now available to Mapusua via World Rugby's new eligibility laws, and Pool D not being a toughest group by any means, a quarter-final spot is not beyond the realms or aims.
Samoa's 2023 Rugby World Cup squad:
Forwards (18): Michael Alaalatoa (co-c), Paul Alo-Emile, Charlie Faumuina, Jordan Lay, Seilala Lam, Sama Malolo, Luteru Tolai, Brian Alainuuese, Theo McFarland, Sam Slade, Chris Vui (co-c), Sootala Faasoo, Miracle Fai'ilagi, Fritz Lee, Steven Luatua, Alamanda Motuga, Taleni Seu, Jordan Taufua.
Backs (14): Ere Enari, Melani Matavao, Jonathan Taumateine, Christian Leali'ifano, Lima Sopoaga, Alai D'Angelo Leuila, Tumua Manu, Duncan Paiaaua, UJ Seuteni, Nigel Ah Wong, Ed Fidow, Neria Fomai, Benjamin Lam, Danny Toala.
Chile's Rugby World Cup record
1987: Not invited
1991: Did not enter
1995: Did not qualify
1999: Did not qualify
2003: Did not qualify
2007: Did not qualify
2011: Did not qualify
2015: Did not qualify
2019: Did not qualify
Key player
Martin Sigren. The skipper is one of only three players in the squad who plays outside of Chile, with the 27-year-old back-row currently a Doncaster Knights player. The 26-year-old has spoken about his nation's 'remarkable qualification' and will lead the side with enormous passion.
Head coach
Pablo Lemoine. Chile head coach since 2018, Lemoine picked up 48 caps for Uruguay as a prop between 1996 and 2010, and leads Chile into their first ever Rugby World Cup after beating Canada (54-46 on aggregate) and then the USA (52-51 on aggregate) in qualifiers.
Chile's 2023 Rugby World Cup squad:
Forwards (17): Javier Carrasco, Salvador Lues, Matías Dittus, Iñaki Gurruchaga, Esteban Inostroza, Augusto Bohme, Tomás Dussaillant, Diego Escobar, Javier Eissmann, Pablo Huete, Santiago Pedrero, Augusto Sarmiento, Alfonso Escobar, Raimundo Martínez, Clemente Saavedra, Martín Sigren (c), Ignacio Silva.
Backs (13): Lukas Carvallo, Marcelo Torrealba, Benjamín Videla, Rodrigo Fernández, Santiago Videla, Pablo Casas, Matías Garafulic, José Ignacio Larenas, Domingo Saavedra, Franco Velarde, Nicolás Garafulic, Iñaki Ayarza, Francisco Urroz.