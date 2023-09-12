Tom Curry handed two-game ban for Rugby World Cup red card in England opener vs Argentina

England back-row Tom Curry has been suspended for England's Rugby World Cup pool games vs Japan and Chile

England back-row Tom Curry has been handed a two-game ban for his Rugby World Cup red card vs Argentina, for a head-on-head high tackle.

Curry was red-carded on Saturday via World Rugby's bunker review system - just as colleagues Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola were last month - as his yellow card for a head-on-head contact with Pumas full-back Juan Cruz Mallia was upgraded.

The ban means Curry will miss World Cup Pool D matches vs Japan (September 17) and Chile (September 23).

Curry accepted he had committed a red card offence at the hearing, and saw an initial six-week suspension mitigated down to three weeks, and then two weeks, with the RFU confirming Curry will attend a Coaching Intervention Programme in lieu of missing a third match.

"The player accepted the red card and was suspended for two matches (subject to completion of the Coaching Intervention Programme). The independent Disciplinary Committee was chaired by Adam Casselden SC (Australia), joined by former players John Langford (Australia) and Jamie Corsi (Wales)," World Rugby confirmed.

"The player accepted that foul play occurred and that the offence warranted a red card.

"The Committee noted that the offence carries a mandatory minimum mid-range sanction (six matches), and having considered the mitigating factors, including admission of foul play and correctness of the red card at the first opportunity, an exemplary disciplinary record, apology to the player and good character, reduced the sanction by the maximum mitigation of 50 per cent."

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.