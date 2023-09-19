Rugby World Cup: Ireland's Finlay Bealham, Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan passed fit for Springboks Pool B Test

Ireland prop Finlay Bealham has been passed fit to play South Africa on Saturday, after failing his initial HIA vs Tonga over the weekend

Ireland prop Finlay Bealham has been cleared to face reigning world champions South Africa after passing his head injury assessments, with Dan Sheehan and Jack Conan also passed fit.

Connacht tighthead Bealham was withdrawn 10 minutes after coming on as a half-time replacement in Saturday's 59-16 victory over Tonga, failing his initial HIA in Nantes.

All 33 members of Andy Farrell's squad trained on Tuesday ahead of the World Cup showdown with the Springboks in Paris.

On Bealham, Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty said: "He was obviously taken off the field at the weekend and failed his HIA.

"He's subsequently passed his tests and he's perfect, he was in a scrum today and he's good to go, symptom-free.

"Our medics and World Rugby have cleared him fit to play, so we're delighted to have a full bill of health."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ireland got their second win at the Rugby World Cup after a resounding 59-16 win over Tonga Ireland got their second win at the Rugby World Cup after a resounding 59-16 win over Tonga

No 8 Conan and hooker Sheehan also took part in the session at Ireland's base in Tours, potentially boosting head coach Farrell's options for Saturday evening at the Stade de France.

First-choice hooker Sheehan sprained foot ligaments a month ago in the warm-up win over England.

"I saw him in a scrum today, so I was very excited to see him in scrums," Fogarty said of the 25-year-old.

"We did some timing in our scrums, some drop-ins, and Dan took part.

"It's great to see him back involved. He's a player who's returning so we'll do a bit more tomorrow and see how he is."

Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan has been missing so far due to a foot injury, but has now trained fully

Conan has been sidelined since August 5 when he sustained a foot injury during his country's win over Italy.

"Jack is doing bits and pieces today, he didn't do a full-blooded one but he's in the field and he's going to do a little bit more tomorrow," said Fogarty.

"He'll be managed as a returning player would be but, yeah, we've a full bill of health.

"Jack (will) do more tomorrow and it's then a decision to see how he is. He's up for selection, we're on our feet, it's been brilliant."

Ireland No 8 Jack Conan has been struggling with a foot injury

Ireland lead the way in Pool B following back-to-back bonus-point wins over Romania and Tonga and could seal progression to the quarter-finals by denting the Springboks' title defence.

"There's definitely an edge (in the camp)," said Fogarty.

"It's an incredibly exciting week to be involved in. Everyone wants to be in the starting XV and make the matchday 23, so competition for places is right up there. To be playing the world champions in Paris is incredibly exciting.

"We are clear in our heads as a group what the plan is and who is going to carry out that plan."