Rugby World Cup: Mack Hansen, James Ryan miss Ireland training; James Lowe, Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw fit for New Zealand

James Ryan and Mack Hansen are major doubts for Ireland's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand after missing training on Tuesday.

Lock Ryan was absent from the session on the northern outskirts of Paris, while wing Hansen watched on from the stands.

In more positive news for head coach Andy Farrell, wings James Lowe and Keith Earls did participate, as did centre Robbie Henshaw.

Farrell will on Wednesday name his team for Saturday evening's last-eight showdown with the All Blacks at Stade de France.

Vice-captain Ryan sustained a hand issue in his side's 36-14 weekend win over Scotland and was due to see a specialist on Monday. It is understood the 27-year-old has returned to Dublin for a scan.

Hansen went off for a head injury assessment against the Scots and then sustained a calf problem just minutes after returning to the field.

The Connacht back watched Tuesday morning's training session at Stade des Fauvettes in the terraces, and then moved down to a pitch-side dugout before media departed.

Lowe was withdrawn at half-time in the victory over Gregor Townsend's side due to an eye issue. The Leinster player wore a white bib for the session to indicate he was not ready for full contact.

Veteran Earls could be in line to replace Hansen after overcoming the hamstring niggle which ruled him out against the Scots.

The 36-year-old seemed in good spirits and allayed fears about his fitness when speaking to the press on Monday.

Meanwhile, Henshaw appears to be making a quicker than expected recovery from his own hamstring issue after initial estimates suggested he would be sidelined until at least the semi-final stage.

Team manager Mick Kearney said on Monday that no member of the 33-man squad had been ruled out.

Ireland will not provide a further squad fitness update to media until after Farrell's team announcement, which has been brought forward by 24 hours.

The Englishman expressed displeasure with the condition of the pitch at Ireland's training base.

He raised concerns about sprinklers on the surface of the field potentially causing further injuries to players and proceeded to cover them with cones.