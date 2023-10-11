Rugby World Cup: Ireland duo Mack Hansen and James Lowe fit for New Zealand quarter-final clash

Ireland duo Mack Hansen and James Lowe have both been passed fit ahead of Saturday's crunch Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand.

Head coach Andy Farrell has named an unchanged team for Saturday evening's last-eight showdown with the All Blacks at Stade de France.

Connacht wing Hansen sat out training this week but has seemingly overcome the calf issue suffered in last weekend's 36-14 victory over Scotland.

Fellow winger Lowe has been selected to face the country of his birth after overcoming the eye problem he sustained in Ireland's final Pool B fixture.

Lock James Ryan, who sustained a hand injury against the Scots following his introduction as a replacement, and centre Stuart McCloskey drop out of Farrell's matchday 23, but Joe McCarthy takes his spot amongst the replacements.

Second-row McCarthy - the youngest member of Ireland's 33-man squad at 22 - and versatile back Jimmy O'Brien, the only player yet to feature in France, have been added to the bench.

Veteran Keith Earls and centre Robbie Henshaw are not included in the 23. Both have been recovering from hamstring injuries.

Ireland are seeking to book a maiden World Cup semi-final by stretching their winning run to 18 Tests, which would equal the tier one record shared by New Zealand and England.

Johnny Sexton will hope to lead Ireland into their maiden World Cup semi-final

Captain Johnny Sexton will once again partner scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, who shifted to the left wing following Lowe's departure last weekend, while Bundee Aki continues alongside Garry Ringrose in midfield.

Hansen and Lowe are joined in a familiar back-line by full-back Hugo Keenan.

Leinster trio Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong continue in the front row, ahead of locks Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson.

Flankers Peter O'Mahony and Josh Van Der Flier line up either side of number eight Caelan Doris.

Ireland team: H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster, capt), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), I Henderson (Ulster), P O'Mahony (Munster), J Van Der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), F Bealham (Connacht), J McCarthy (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), J Crowley (Munster), J O'Brien (Leinster).