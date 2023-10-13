Rugby World Cup: Antoine Dupont named to start for France vs South Africa in quarter-final

Antoine Dupont will start for France vs South Africa in Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final

France captain Antoine Dupont has been named to start vs South Africa in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final on Sunday, a little over three weeks after suffering a fractured cheekbone.

His return, as the talisman and playmaker for Fabien Galthie's side, is an enormous boost, as Les Bleus seek a first World Cup semi-final spot for 12 years.

Dupont sustained the injury in France's Pool A win over Namibia on September 21 after being tackled high, with doubts then as to whether he would be able to return at all during the tournament.

The 26-year-old had surgery in Toulouse a day later, however, and has made a remarkable recovery and return to the fray.

Elsewhere in the team, inside-centre Jonathon Danty is fit enough to start, while 20-year-old wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey is named to start in place of Gabin Villiere.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey, France's 20-year-old wing, has been named to start ahead of Gabin Villiere

The forwards are picked as expected, with blindside flanker Anthony Jelonch winning his selection battle vs Francois Cros, and key back-row duo Charles Ollivon and Gregory Alldritt starting.

Key loosehead prop Cyril Baille starts, having entered the World Cup as an injury doubt.

France: 15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Antoine Dupont (c); 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio, 4 Cameron Woki, 5 Thibaud Flament, 6 Anthony Jelonch, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16 Pierre Bourgarit, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Francois Cros, 21 Sekou Macalou, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Yoram Moefana.

Pollard, De Klerk begin on bench for Springboks; Libbok, Reinach start

The Springboks, meanwhile, have sprung a couple of surprises in their XV as fly-half Handre Pollard and scrum-half Faf de Klerk start among the replacements, with Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach named to start.

Libbok has kicked dreadfully throughout the World Cup from the tee so far, and has often handed duties to De Klerk mid-game.

South Africa scrum-half Faf de Klerk has dropped to the bench for Sunday's clash

In the forwards, No 8 Duane Vermeulen replaces Cobus Wiese - who fails to make the squad - while the bench sees a traditional 5-3 split of forwards to backs named, with Willie le Roux included in the No 23 jersey.

South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach; 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Willie Le Roux.

