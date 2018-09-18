England appoint John Mitchell as defence coach

John Mitchell replaces Paul Gustard as England defence coach

England have appointed John Mitchell as their new defence coach while Scott Wisemantel will continue as attack coach for November's Quilter Internationals.

Former New Zealand head coach Mitchell, who won 23 of his 28 games in charge of the All Blacks, will leave with his role with the Bulls in South Africa and link up with Eddie Jones' side later this month.

The 54-year-old previously worked with England between 1997 and 2000 when he was assistant coach to Sir Clive Woodward. He also coached Premiership sides Wasps and Sale and helped the USA qualify for next year's World Cup.

"Defence is a key pillar of our game and John is an experienced coach," said England head coach Jones.

"He's coached the All Blacks, USA Rugby and a number of Super Rugby sides so he will bring a wealth of experience and add to the coaching mix we have here."

Scott Wisemantel (right) will remain in charge of England's attack in November

Mitchell added: "This is an exciting opportunity to work with England Rugby and support Eddie Jones as head coach.

"I will be joining an elite high-performance programme, Test team and coaching group where I will use all my experience and focus to bring the necessary clarity and confidence to the players from a defensive perspective."

South Africa vs Australia Live on

Meanwhile, Wisemantel will remain with England after first joining up for June's series defeat in South Africa.

The 48-year-old Australian recently worked as backs coach at Montpellier and was involved with Jones' Japan at the 2015 World Cup when they shocked the Springboks.

England face South Africa in their autumn opener on November 3 before Tests against New Zealand, Japan and Australia on successive Saturdays, with all games live on Sky Sports.