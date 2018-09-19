John Mitchell to serve as England defence coach from base abroad

John Mitchell will leave the Bulls later this month

Eddie Jones' new defence coach, John Mitchell, will not be based in England as he helps prepare the squad for the 2019 World Cup, Sky Sports News has been told.

It is understood the RFU are comfortable with the arrangement they have reached with former New Zealand head coach Mitchell.

England rugby's governing body are confident he will spend most of his time in this country.

Is 'tough' Mitchell right for England?

Mitchell also worked under England's World Cup-winning coach Sir Clive Woodward for three years up to the year 2000.

The RFU have paid £200,000 compensation to Blue Bulls in South Africa, to wrest Mitchell from his contract.

Reports he will be paid £300,000 a year in wages are exaggerated, Sky Sports News understands.

1:20 Maggie Alphonsi 'over the moon' with pro deals for England Women Maggie Alphonsi 'over the moon' with pro deals for England Women

Mitchell will leave with his role with the Bulls in South Africa and link up with Jones' side later this month.

Jones said Mitchell, who has also coached Premiership sides Wasps and Sale and helped the USA qualify for next year's World Cup, will bring a "wealth of experience" to the coaching set-up.