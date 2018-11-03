Which England players impressed in victory against South Africa?

The England players celebrate after beating the Springboks at Twickenham on Saturday

Which individuals impressed in England's victory over South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday? Have your say by voting below...

England's victory came about through three penalties from Owen Farrell and one long-range effort from Elliot Daly, but which players stood out for you?

Cast your vote by clicking up or down on each individual:

Following England's win in the opening Quilter International of 2018, things don't get easier for Eddie Jones' side as they face the prospect of taking on the No 1 side in the world, New Zealand, at Twickenham next Saturday.

If England manage to topple Steve Hansen's All Blacks it will go a long way to setting the tone for their World Cup preparations with less than a year remaining before things get going in Japan.

