Chris Ashton's dominance for Toulon earned England recall, says attack coach Scott Wisemantel

1:00 Scott Wisemantel spoke to Eddie Jones about Chris Ashton last season. Scott Wisemantel spoke to Eddie Jones about Chris Ashton last season.

England attack coach Scott Wisemantel has revealed Chris Ashton's outstanding form for Toulon last season prompted him to lobby Eddie Jones to consider handing him an international recall.

The 31-year-old broke the Top 14 try-scoring record with 24 in his lone season in France after leaving Saracens to join Toulon.

Wisemantel, who was assistant coach at Montpellier, had a first-hand look at Ashton's exploits and spoke to Jones about him.

"I had one conversation with Eddie about Chris," Wisemantel said. "I just said 'have you seen Ashton play? He is on fire'. That's it. And he goes 'yeah mate'.

"It was not a long conversation. It was just one of those ones where you go 'look, let's put this bloke on the radar'."

Chris Ashton scores a try for Sale against Connacht

On Saturday, Ashton will make his first start for England since 2014 when he lines up on the wing against New Zealand at Twickenham, having returned to the Premiership with Sale in the summer.

Wisemantel feels his England recall is a just reward for the form he showed in the Top 14.

"He thoroughly deserves it because he was consistent in that competition and he was dominant," Wisemantel said.

"He thoroughly deserves it because he was consistent in that competition and he was dominant." Scott Wisemantel on Chris Ashton's England recall

With Ashton now back in the Premiership, Wisemantel has had the opportunity much more closely with him this season and he has been impressed by his professionalism.

"The thing that impressed me most is that in French league you can have very, very good players that when they get there they deteriorate because they get lazy," Wisemantel explained.

England vs New Zealand Live on

"As the season progressed, he not only maintained speed, but it looked like he got faster.

"So that showed to me that he is a pro and he treats his rugby seriously.

"Then upon meeting him and chatting, it turned out he used to do his own sessions and his own speed so he is a serious guy. That is a good thing."

#Followtherose this autumn with all of England's Tests live on Sky Sports throughout November. The action continues on Saturday against New Zealand before clashes against Japan and Australia