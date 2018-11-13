Danielle Waterman looks back over England's kicking game

Owen Farrell (left), Henry Slade (right) and Ben Youngs each showed variation in their kicking displays against the All Blacks

Former England international Nolli Waterman looks at the variation in England's kicking game after their loss to New Zealand, and chats about the importance of the kick chase...

There were so many stories from the England-New Zealand game.

Great play, controversy and the rain added another dimension. But one area from England really struck me, and was a key factor in their performance: a much-improved and significantly varied kicking game.

England vs Japan Live on

Beauden Barrett and Owen Farrell have rightly been praised following their hard-fought and tactically impressive showdown. However, for the first half - or I should say 38 minutes - England challenged New Zealand to think on their feet and deal with a team playing a different and varied style, which no-one would have anticipated from the men in white.

This variation of play is something we more commonly see from the All Blacks, who have the luxury of selecting so many instinctive players - those who seem to have been born with a rugby ball in their hands.

With one of the world's best conductors of the game in Barrett, they regularly make something out of nothing and with total ease.

2:48 New Zealand fought back from 15-0 down to record a narrow 16-15 win against England at Twickenham New Zealand fought back from 15-0 down to record a narrow 16-15 win against England at Twickenham

The result aside, the variation shown in England's attacking play means they are challenging the rest of the rugby world to think twice or even three times when analysing and anticipating how they may perform.

But, it is now down to the players to ensure this is executed throughout the entire match, as this is how they will topple the best sides.

Against the Springboks, a steely England side gave a tenacious and abrasive performance in defence, but we questioned how they could bring their attack to life.

Last week, it seemed that England moved on, playing in the right areas of the field and building pressure with the boot in challenging conditions.

Farrell dictated proceedings with the boot and changed tact throughout the first half on Saturday

Not only did we see Farrell and Ben Youngs produce a solid and exciting kicking performance, we also saw a number of other players use a variety of kicks to add a different dimension to the English attack.

On one occasion, Jonny May opted to put the ball on to his left boot, kicking past the defence and challenging Damian McKenzie to a foot race to the line. New Zealand managed to get back and defend this, but the net-result was an England attacking five-metre scrum. The move showed England's intent and was a welcome additional threat to May's armoury.

Elliot Daly often used the high kick, worked hard on his chase, and again, put pressure on the New Zealand backfield coverage.

Youngs put in a number of excellent box-kicks down the right-hand side of the field. However, once New Zealand had shown they were expecting this ploy, Farrell called for a change and for the ball to be switched for a left-footed cross-field exit kick from Henry Slade, which could be used to gain significantly more territory.

This showed that England are not just sticking to a script, but have the vision and skillset to adapt to the picture in front of them.

1:35 Eddie Jones heaped praise on his England side after narrowly losing out to New Zealand in Twickenham Eddie Jones heaped praise on his England side after narrowly losing out to New Zealand in Twickenham

But is the quality of the kick down to the kicker alone? No. The energy of the chase both individually and as a collective unit - as well as the quick decision-making when chasers are close to the ball - will always improve the efficiency of the kick itself and change who comes out ahead.

Five minutes into Saturday's game, Youngs produced a high, hanging exit box-kick and England made an energetic, organised and confident chase. The ball landed within the five-metre channel and Sam Underhill, having timed his chase perfectly, was able not only to hit McKenzie as the All Blacks full-back caught the ball, but also to use his momentum to take them both sliding into touch.

In contrast, we also saw Youngs strike the ball with a long rushed kick at another stage from a turnover made by Farrell. Yes, this was the right option and gained great distance into the New Zealand half, but although England's chase was full of energy, this time it lacked organisation and control. Chris Ashton, Farrell and Youngs were all stepped by McKenzie as they had too much speed to adapt to his change of direction.

When approaching a player like McKenzie, who could step you in a phone box, you must control not only your foot speed, but work hard to link with the players either side of you, or alternatively use the touchline like Underhill.

Often, a Youngs box-kick is only as it good as its chase - which must remain controlled

We all marvelled at the sensational and balanced footwork from the New Zealand full-back, but for me, this move could and should have been stopped at source. The key is an organised chase. McKenzie will always beat individuals if he has caught the ball and is faced with one chaser.

Although some mistakes were made, England's enthusiasm to cover the ground on the kick chase was clear to see. This shows how much they were buying into all the decisions being made, and when there needs to be variation to playing what is in front of you, this is key.

Not quite the consistent 80-minute performance needed to beat New Zealand, but I feel England's new style of kicking game has definitely added another petal to the Red Rose.

#Followtherose this autumn with all of England's Tests live on Sky Sports throughout November. After Saturday's New Zealand clash, the action continues with games against Japan and Australia.