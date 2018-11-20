Chris Ashton out of England's game against Australia with calf injury

Chris Ashton receives treatment after injuring his calf during England's game against Japan

England winger Chris Ashton has been ruled out of Saturday's Sky Live match against Australia by a calf injury.

Ashton suffered the injury in the first half of England's 35-15 victory over Japan at Twickenham last weekend.

England forwards coach Steve Borthwick said on Tuesday: "Chris was scanned yesterday and has been ruled out for a couple of weeks.

"He'll return home later today. It's frustrating, I'm disappointed for him, disappointed for us.

"He's done great work in camp over the last couple of weeks but hopefully he'll be back on the field very soon."

Ashton scored a try against the All Blacks on his first start for four years

The Sale winger made his first England appearance in four years earlier this month when he appeared from the bench in the 12-11 win over South Africa.

