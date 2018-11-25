England coach Eddie Jones defends Owen Farrell's tough tackling

Owen Farrell's tackle technique has attracted controversy during the autumn internationals

Eddie Jones has backed Owen Farrell after another controversial tackle against Australia, saying he will only discuss it with his co-captain if referees begin to punish him.

The Wallabies felt Farrell's try-saving tackle on Izack Rodda in England's 37-18 win at Twickenham on Saturday should have resulted in a penalty try, given he seemed to charge with his shoulder and not wrap his arms round his opponent.

Farrell's tackle on Izack Rodda prevented the Australia lock from scoring a try, and the Wallabies were furious the referee took no action

However, referee Jaco Peyper played on and did not refer the tackle to the TMO - a decision Australia head coach Michael Cheika described as "ludicrous".

Farrell produced a similar tackle on South Africa's Andre Esterhuizen earlier in the autumn - which also went unpunished - but England head coach Jones sees no cause for alarm.

Farrell's tackle on Andre Esterhuizen during England's Test with South Africa helped to secure the win

"The referee said it was good. When he says it's not good, we'll have a chat about it," said Jones.

"When you hit people hard, you place yourself at risk. And he hits people hard. I like people being hit hard.

"There's a judgement area all the time. Obviously we want to be within the laws. Owen doesn't try to tackle outside of the laws so he'll keep on working on that."

Another England player to have caught the eye this month has been Joe Cokanasiga, who scored his second try for his country in only his second appearance during the win over the Wallabies.

The Bath wing also came agonisingly close to scoring a brilliant individual try in the second half of that Test, causing some to draw comparisons with New Zealand great Jonah Lomu.

Joe Cokanasiga's power caused Australia considerable problems in the second half at Twickenham

However, Jones was quick to play them down, saying: "Lomu nearly won a World Cup for New Zealand. When Joe nearly wins a World Cup for us, then you can start talking about Lomu.

"We took a punt on Joe to come through and he has done exceptionally well. The big thing now is how hard he works on his game.

"He's got to go back to his club Bath and work hard. He has to be absolutely brilliant at the basics. If he does that, he's got a chance to see his career flourishing, but like every young player you need guidance."