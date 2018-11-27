Mark Wilson wins fan vote for Quilter Internationals player of the series
By Sky Sports Rugby Union
Last Updated: 27/11/18 5:01pm
Mark Wilson was picked by fans as England's player of the series in this year's Quilter Internationals.
We asked Will Greenwood, Stuart Barnes and Miles Harrison to identify the four players who stood out in the autumn, and they picked Owen Farrell, Kyle Sinckler and Maro Itoje alongside Wilson.
The Newcastle Falcons No 8, who started all four Tests against South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia, won comfortably with 54 per cent of the vote.
It capped off a brilliant November for the 29-year-old, whose stock rose in the England back row in the absence of the injured Billy Vunipola. When Vunipola returns, Eddie Jones will have a real selection headache on his hands.
Player of the Series results
Mark Wilson: 54%
Owen Farrell: 26%
Kyle Sinckler: 14%
Maro Itoje: 6%