Mark Wilson wins fan vote for Quilter Internationals player of the series

0:51 England's Mark Wilson has been voted Player of the Series after impressing in the back row throughout November England's Mark Wilson has been voted Player of the Series after impressing in the back row throughout November

Mark Wilson was picked by fans as England's player of the series in this year's Quilter Internationals.

We asked Will Greenwood, Stuart Barnes and Miles Harrison to identify the four players who stood out in the autumn, and they picked Owen Farrell, Kyle Sinckler and Maro Itoje alongside Wilson.

The Newcastle Falcons No 8, who started all four Tests against South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia, won comfortably with 54 per cent of the vote.

It capped off a brilliant November for the 29-year-old, whose stock rose in the England back row in the absence of the injured Billy Vunipola. When Vunipola returns, Eddie Jones will have a real selection headache on his hands.

Player of the Series results

Mark Wilson: 54%

Owen Farrell: 26%

Kyle Sinckler: 14%

Maro Itoje: 6%