Bath and England's Sam Underhill to miss Six Nations after ankle surgery

Bath and England flanker Sam Underhill has had surgery on his right ankle and will miss the upcoming Six Nations.

Bath expect the 22-year-old to be out for up to three months, after he damaged ankle ligaments in Bath's victory over Leicester on December 30.

It was initially thought Underhill had merely rolled his ankle but, after seeing a specialist, it was decided he needed an operation, ruling him out until mid-April.

Underhill made a big impression during England's autumn internationals, particularly during the game against New Zealand, when he had a potentially match-winning late try ruled out by the TMO.

Bath expect Sam Underhill to be sidelined for up to three months

He was expected to be a key figure in the Six Nations but England head coach Eddie Jones will now have to re-jig his back row.

England begin their Six Nations campaign against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on February 2 and then wrap up their tournament with a home game against Scotland on March 16.

Bath will also be without Tom Ellis for the next six to eight weeks, as he undergoes rehabilitation after suffering ligament damage to his elbow against Worcester Warriors last weekend.