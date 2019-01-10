Danny Cipriani to return from injury for Gloucester ahead of England's Six Nations campaign

Danny Cipriani has not played since suffering an injury in defeat against Exeter Chiefs last month

Danny Cipriani will make his return for Gloucester on Friday against Munster as he looks to prove his fitness ahead of England's Six Nations campaign.

The fly half has been out injured since suffering a chest injury against Exeter Chiefs last month, but will start for Gloucester in their Champions Cup fixture at Kingsholm.

England begin their Six Nations campaign against holders Ireland in Dublin on February 2.

Cipriani has not played for England since June

Cipriani has not played for England since he lined up against South Africa in June, but will be hoping to earn a recall to Eddie Jones' squad, with the World Cup looming at the end of the season.

Cipriani is not the only player making their return from injury for Gloucester on Friday. Ollie Thorley will start on the left wing and Franco Marais has been named as a replacement.

Gloucester are currently bottom of Pool Two, but only trail leaders Munster by four points and will still have hopes of qualifying for the next stage.