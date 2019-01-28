Jack Clifford out for England's Six Nations opener vs Ireland

Jack Clifford has been sent home after suffering a head injury

Jack Clifford has been ruled out of England's Six Nations opener against Ireland on Saturday with a head injury.

England defence coach John Mitchell revealed the back-row forward would be unavailable for selection in Dublin after being sent home to rest.

"Jack took a knock to the head so what we've decided to do is to manage him," said Mitchell.

0:44 Will Greenwood says the lineout will be key in Dublin Will Greenwood says the lineout will be key in Dublin

"It's not an HIA (head injury assessment) outcome but it's more important to manage him, so he's returned home early as he won't be able to get through most of the work remaining."

England co-captain Owen Farrell, however, is confident of returning to fitness for Saturday's meeting with last year's Grand Slam winners.

Eddie Jones' team will be hoping to get off to go a good start on Saturday as they look to put last year's fifth-placed finish behind them.

But Ireland, who have not lost in the Six Nations in Dublin since England beat them 12-6 in 2013, are the overwhelming favourites headed into Saturday's match.

Owen Farrell is set to return from injury on Saturday

Mitchell added: "It's our aim to win the Six Nations but first up is Ireland and arguably the best team in the world and they deserve the honours that came in 2018.

"We are first up in Dublin so the challenge is even more exciting but it is a challenge you work towards and embrace.

"It's always been a tough place, but it's tougher because they are a well-coached side, they are very consistent and have a process they are very confident in, but I guess if you are going to play the best in the world you may as well get into them straight away."