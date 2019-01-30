Kyle Sinckler expected to perform as England's first-choice tighthead prop, says Jason Leonard

Kyle Sinckler needs to be more consistent in the set piece, says Jason Leonard

Jason Leonard says Kyle Sinckler is 'no longer a baby', and now has the weight of expectation as England's first-choice tighthead prop.

Leonard won 114 caps for England on both sides of the scrum and says he has been impressed with what he has seen from Harlequins' Sinckler.

The 50-year-old highlighted Sinckler's work-rate with and without the ball as his strengths but says his performances in the scrum need to meet those same standards now he is the man likely to anchor England's pack at the World Cup.

"He's got class written all over him," Leonard told Sky Sports. "I think with Kyle, and I know people will be on him all the time about this, all he needs to do is make sure he's more consistent with his set pieces.

"Everything around the pitch; his defence, and his work-rate - he's got everything. You just want to make sure that his set-piece is as consistent as his handling, his running with the ball and his tackling.

3:19 Kyle Sinckler was man of the match in England's victory over Australia inth e autumn Kyle Sinckler was man of the match in England's victory over Australia inth e autumn

"They won't be viewing him as a baby any more, he's not a kid that's wet behind the ears, he's been in the England team, he's been on a Lions tour now, he's established himself as first-choice.

"People look at him now, they expect. It's not 'oh, he's still a young man', it's 'well, you've got to perform'.

"That's where he needs that consistency in the set piece. I'd rather see more of that, because that other stuff we know he can do with his eyes shut."

The 2003 World Cup winner says there is still time for others to make their way into the England team by the time the squad for Japan is announced, and that the physical nature of the Six Nations means there will inevitably be injuries along the way.

Ireland Women vs England Women Live on

"You're still going to get one or two bolters that come out of left-field for the World Cup selection," said Leonard. "Maybe not so much right now, but come the end of the Six Nations because it's additional.

"You have a look at most squads; the squad that starts the Six Nations to the one that finishes it, you get a few people dropping in and out, so you might get one or two people that will surprise people and might make the squad later on in the year for the World Cup.

"Which we had in 2003. Josh Lewsey really came from nowhere, he was one of them. Trevor Woodman was another one that had been around but hadn't really broken into the team that much, but by the time the world cup came around, form and fitness - they were flying.

"So I reckon there will be one or two that will surprise everybody, but [Jones] has a great squad of players to select from, even though we've got injuries, there's huge strength in depth there."

Jason Leonard says Ireland will have a lot of pressure on them as favourites to win the Six Nations

The former prop forward says Joe Schmidt's Ireland are the favourites to lift this year's Six Nations trophy, but adds that all four of the home nations could prove a stern test over the next seven weeks.

"With the Six Nations coming up I've got to say that the home nations looked pretty good in all their games in the autumn.

"Ireland won't like this take but I think they've got to be favourites, even though they'll be saying it could be Wales or England, but when you beat New Zealand that's going to be tagged to you whether you like it or not.

"Steve Hansen, after the match when they lost to Ireland, said something along the lines of 'enjoy being favourites', because there's a lot of pressure that goes with that.

"Wales are going to be strong as well, and England. Scotland have proven they've improved under Gregor Townsend, so I've got to say they can be a potential banana skin for anyone in this competition. You've got to be on your mettle, because if you're not you'll lose to these guys."