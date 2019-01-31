Eddie Jones thrilled to welcome back Manu Tulagi and Billy Vunipola

3:38 England Head Coach Eddie Jones says selection for the Six Nations opener against Ireland was tough but was pleased to include Manu Tuilagi in the starting line up. England Head Coach Eddie Jones says selection for the Six Nations opener against Ireland was tough but was pleased to include Manu Tuilagi in the starting line up.

Eddie Jones says England will have a spring in their step against Ireland on Saturday due to the returns of Manu Tuilagi and Billy Vunipola.

Leicester centre Tuilagi has not started a Six Nations game since 2013 due to a series of injuries, but he is fit again now and will line up at inside centre with Ben Te'o sidelined.

Vunipola has also struggled with injury of late but the Saracens No 8 is in the starting XV for just a fifth Test appearance in 27 months.

Ireland will be favourites in Dublin after they followed up last year's Grand Slam success with an autumn win over New Zealand, but Jones thinks the return of two his key men improves England's prospects.

1:41 England captain Owen Farrell says the entire team are excited Manu Tuilagi has been named in the starting line-up for Saturday’s opening Six Nations game against Ireland. England captain Owen Farrell says the entire team are excited Manu Tuilagi has been named in the starting line-up for Saturday’s opening Six Nations game against Ireland.

He told Sky Sports: "There is no doubt that Billy and Manu have that bit of charisma, or 'mana' as New Zealand call it.

"People like playing with them and they get confidence from them

"Te'o was pencilled in but Manu has trained exceptionally well - we trained him at 12, he fitted in well. He is in great physical nick. He wants to play and he is ready to play.

"We have been really happy with (Henry) Sladey at 13. We like to have that left footer there, and his range of skills suits the way we want to play."

Manu Tuilagi returns to the England midfield this weekend

Elsewhere in the backs, Jack Nowell returns on the wing, and Elliot Daly has seen off the challenge of Mike Brown and retains his place at full-back.

Jones added: "Jack will do a great job.

"He has got a high work rate - he has got to play wing and do a bit of breakdown work, and he will be fantastic for us.

"We want to develop Elliot as an attacking full-back. Brownie is in great form, but we just feel if our team is right, in terms of supporting the full-back, Elliot will do a great job for us.

Elliot Daly impressed against Australia and retains his place at full-back

"I thought he was very good against Australia (in England's last game). The try he scored off (Owen) Farrell was the stuff we want, coming off the shoulder of our ballplayers with his exceptional pace and agility."

Jones acknowledges that Ireland present a formidable challenge but has identified the areas he wants England to focus on.

"You have got to be clinical against them," he said.

"Because they are a high possession team, you have got to have the utmost discipline in defence and, when you get the ball you have to be clinical, you have got to score points."