Elliot Daly says no England players are guaranteed a place for Ireland opener

Elliot Daly admits his role at 15 for England has never been guaranteed

Elliot Daly says no England players are absolutely guaranteed a place in Saturday's Six Nations opener against Ireland.

England kick-off their campaign in Dublin on Saturday, with Wasps star Daly set to operate at 15.

When asked whether his position was ever in doubt, Daly told Sky Sports at the England training base: "Of course, you never know what (head coach) Eddie (Jones) is thinking when you come into camp.

"Everyone's in different stages in their cycle at their clubs, so it's good to get in and have a full week training, just to try your best and see what happens at the end of it.

"I played quite a lot at 15 for England over the last couple of months and in the summer as well, so I'm confident in my abilities. Eddie's given me another chance which is great, so hopefully I can reward him."

Daly has been working at 15 in training for both England and Wasps

Daly has reassured fans he has been putting plenty of hours in at 15 on the training ground.

"I might not be playing there in games but I am training there with Wasps and here as well. So it's not necessarily alien, especially when I was playing 13 for Wasps and I was playing wing here, it was quite similar to that, but you just have to have an all-round game.

"To play international rugby you want to be as versatile as possible and play any position the coach wants to put you in. So 15 for me is perfect now and I'm going to try to put my best foot forward in that position."

England will go up against Joe Schmidt's Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, kick-off at 4.45pm.