Dylan Hartley to be left out of England World Cup training squad

Dylan Hartley has been out of action since December with a knee injury

Eddie Jones is set to leave Dylan Hartley out of England's World Cup training squad, according to Sky sources.

Former England captain Hartley has been struggling with a knee problem and has not played rugby since December.

The 33-year-old Northampton hooker was one Jones' co-captains before suffering his knee injury, but could now miss out on the 2019 World Cup in Japan following six months of inactivity.

Jones, who will remain England head coach until 2021, announces his first 29-man training squad on Thursday with only players from outside the top four Premiership clubs involved.

England wing Jack Nowell has undergone surgery on his injured ankle

England also have concerns over the Exeter back Jack Nowell, who has undergone ankle surgery after suffering an injury during Exeter's Premiership final loss to Saracens.

Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter confirmed on Wednesday that the operation was successful, and said "at this stage we see no reason" why Nowell's World Cup hopes should be jeopardised.

2:09 World Cup-winner Mike Tindall says England could have the best squad at this year's World Cup World Cup-winner Mike Tindall says England could have the best squad at this year's World Cup

England's opening World Cup warm-up game is against Wales on August 11, live on Sky Sports.

They face Tonga in their Pool C opener in Sapporo on September 22.